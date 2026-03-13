Daikin to present at 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Monday, March 16, at 2:25 p.m. EST. Daikin will be represented by Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer, Daikin Applied Americas, Inc. and Nathan Walker, Senior Vice President, Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc.

About Daikin U.S. Corporation

Daikin U.S. Corporation is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., a global leader in heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification, and connected lifecycle services with products in more than 170 countries. In the United States, Daikin employs more than 25,000 team members across 25 manufacturing sites and nine R&D centers, delivering advanced, energy-efficient solutions for homes, hospitals, office buildings, and data centers through a nationwide network of distributors, independent contractors, and sales representatives. Backed by decades of expertise and innovation, Daikin is committed to energy resilience and sustainable comfort for generations to come - all in pursuit of its mission: "Perfecting The Air We Share." For more information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

