Daily Union News: Sharon Sim, Seoul Elementary Student, Wins Overall Grand Prize at National English Speech Contest for "My Song, My Korea" Speech on South Korea's National Anthem

- A Powerful Message From a 7-Year-Old Inspires Pride in Korea and Hopes for a Global Future

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 7-year-old elementary school student has won the highest award at a national English speech competition after delivering a presentation highlighting the meaning of South Korea's national anthem and its role in representing the country's history and identity.

Sharon Sim, a second-grade student at Yeonghoon Elementary School delivers her award-winning speech during the National English Speech Contest in Seoul on July 18, 2026.

Sharon Sim, a second-grade student at Yeonghoon Elementary School in Seoul, received the Overall Grand Prize in the English Speech category at the National English Speech Contest organized by the World Arts Exchange Association. The competition was held on July 18 at Daesin Hall of Sangmyung University in Seoul.

Sim's speech, titled "My Song, My Korea", focused on the Korean national anthem and its significance beyond a ceremonial song. Speaking in English, she described the anthem as a symbol of South Korea's history, sacrifice, freedom, peace, and the hopes of its people.

Judges cited her clear pronunciation, confident stage presence, and ability to communicate a complex cultural message at a young age. They also praised her understanding of the topic and overall presentation, awarding her the competition's highest honor.

The World Arts Exchange Association, a nonprofit organization affiliated with South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, hosts programs designed to discover young talent in fields including music, dance, visual arts, and English public speaking while promoting international cultural exchange.

An association official said Sim distinguished herself not only through her English-language ability but also by expressing pride in her country's culture and heritage.

"We highly commend Sharon Sim for conveying her love for Korea with sincerity and confidence," the official said. "We hope she continues to develop into a global cultural ambassador representing Korea on the international stage."

During her acceptance speech, Sim said she hoped her presentation would help young people around the world better understand South Korea.

"I wanted my friends around the world to know that Korea is a beautiful and proud country by introducing our national anthem in English," she said. "I will continue studying English so I can share Korean culture and traditions with people around the world."

Educators and organizers said the award demonstrates how language education can be combined with cultural understanding, allowing young students to communicate national identity to international audiences.

[ Competition Information ]

Event: National English Speech Contest

Organizer: World Arts Exchange Association

Date: July 18, 2026

Venue: Daesin Hall, Sangmyung University, Seoul, South Korea

Winner: Sharon Sim (Overall Grand Prize, English Speech Category)

SOURCE Daily Union News