DAISE TAKES THE GAMIFICATION OF BEAUTY TO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH DOLLFACE BLIND BOXES COMING TO ROBLOX

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAISE is pressing play on a new era of beauty, extending the excitement of its first-ever Mystery Dollface Blind Box collection into Roblox through an immersive collectible experience.

DAISE Beauty

Launching as part of DAISE's "Press Play" campaign, the activation brings seven mystery Dollface characters to life as digital collectibles inside LifeTogether, one of Roblox's most popular life simulation and roleplay experiences, reaching more than 22.1M monthly players. Rather than creating a standalone branded game, DAISE is integrating into a world players already know and love — bringing beauty, gaming and self-expression together.

Players will enter a DAISE-branded spawn area and receive challenges through a custom DAISE app built into the game's virtual smartphone. Each completed challenge rewards a DAISE Mystery Dollface Blind Box, which can be opened to reveal one of seven characters — or a secret ultra-rare Dollface – and become wearable avatar keychains that players can attach to their Roblox avatar, collect, trade socially through gameplay and show off.

The experience recreates the anticipation and discovery of opening the physical blind box while encouraging repeat play as fans hunt to complete the collection. The playful challenges bring to life DAISE's brand promise: fragrance and bodycare that's never not fun.

DAISE "PRESS PLAY" CAMPAIGN INTRODUCES NEW CHARMED COLLECTION

After just 1.5 years in the market, DAISE has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting new brands in global beauty. DAISE is selling one unit every four seconds and became the #1 new brand in the US Health & Beauty category (April–June 2025), as well as the #2 driver of year-on-year growth in the US fragrance category (January–February 2025). With 6.2B digital impressions, 15 beauty awards, and a community of 5.1M+ TikTok likes and 240K followers, DAISE continues to redefine how the next generation discovers, collects and plays with beauty.

Now entering its second year, DAISE is launching Charmed DAISE, a colorful collection featuring the brand's first-ever blind box collectibles, beauty accessories and mini solid fragrances. Launching first in the U.S. at Walmart in August 2026, each sealed Mystery Dollface Blind Box reveals one of seven collectible Dollfaces paired with a mood-matching mini solid fragrance: Effy (SUNNY), Sloane (LOWKEY), Noa (PEACHY), Rumi (OH SO), Elle (HELLO) or Flossie (HAPPY), plus a secret Ultra Rare Dollface.

Whether opening a blind box at retail or unlocking one inside LifeTogether, every reveal delivers the same anticipation of discovering which Dollface is inside. With the invitation, "Which Dollface will you reveal? Will you find the Ultra Rare?", DAISE encourages fans to press play, build their collection and discover their match.

LAUNCH DETAILS

DAISE's Dollface launch in store and online at Walmart on August 28, 2026

DAISE's Roblox Activation goes live August 28, 2026.

Leaping Bunny Approval

DAISE is approved cruelty-free under the Leaping Bunny program by Cruelty Free International, the globally recognized gold standard for cruelty-free cosmetics. The certification recognizes brands meeting rigorous criteria across product development, supply chain and distribution, demonstrating DAISE's commitment to eliminating animal testing.

Jaimee Lupton, Co-Founder

DAISE co-founder Jaimee Lupton is a beauty entrepreneur featured by Vogue, Forbes, WWD and Vanity Fair, and named Mumbrella's Under30 Achiever of the Year in 2021. She also co-founded multi-award-winning MONDAY Haircare and True, alongside several yet-to-market ventures for Gen Alpha and young Gen Z. Lupton builds future-focused brands that reflect modern consumers' values, democratizing beauty through premium offerings in accessible settings.

Instagram: @daisebeauty

TikTok: @daisebeauty

Website: www.daisebeauty.com

SOURCE DAISE Beauty