Dance Your Way: The Halara x Reece Weaver Edit Celebrates Movement and Ease

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halara, the leading athleisure brand announces the launch of the Halara x Reece Weaver Edit, a curated selection of Reece's favorite Halara styles designed to support everyday movement, self-expression, and confidence with ease through every dance. Launching March 16 exclusively on Halara.com, the edit invites women everywhere to Dance Your Way, embracing freedom, comfort, and individuality in every moment.

HALARA x REECE WEAVER Edit Key Visual

"As a dancer, movement is everything to me," says Reece Weaver. "I chose the styles I genuinely reach for every day - pieces that make me feel supported, confident, and free to move. When you feel comfortable in what you're wearing, you can truly dance your way through anything."

The Halara x Reece Weaver Edit spotlights the pieces Reece reaches for again and again - versatile, supportive styles that transition effortlessly from studio to street. Each selection reflects her approach to movement: confident, expressive, and grounded in ease.

Behind the scene video: https://youtu.be/D4T6mvw0u50

Dance Your Way

This edit is about making movement feel natural and empowered. Whether running errands, navigating busy workdays, traveling, unwinding with friends, or stepping into the studio, these hand-selected styles are designed to move with you offering supportive flexibility without restriction or hesitation.

Because anywhere can be center stage.

Reece's Go-To Halara Favorites

The Halara x Reece Weaver Edit brings together 50 versatile Halara pieces personally selected by Reece Weaver. From buttery-soft SoftlyZero™ Active Dresses to shaping UltraSculpt™ leggings and stretch-infused Flex™ Denim, the edit highlights styles that deliver comfort, support, and everyday ease.

Priced between $30–$80, the edit makes Reece's go-to Halara essentials accessible for women ready to move confidently in their own rhythm.

Why This Collaboration

Halara and Reece Weaver share a belief that movement should feel joyful, authentic, and accessible. Centered around the curated Halara x Reece Weaver Edit, the partnership highlights the Halara pieces Reece genuinely reaches for styles that support her life as a dancer and move effortlessly through everyday moments. Together, the collaboration celebrates confidence, self-expression, and ease in motion.

As part of the partnership, Reece will collaborate with Halara on a dedicated series of videos showcasing the versatility of the Edit, spotlighting its stretchy, breathable, and movement-friendly designs. Through dynamic styling and real-life wear, she will demonstrate how the pieces transition seamlessly from everyday wear to active moments. Reece will also attend select events with Halara throughout the year, further bringing the Edit to life and connecting with the community in meaningful ways.

The Halara x Reece Weaver Edit launches March 16, 2026 at https://www.halara.com/activity/reece-weaver-edit.

Follow along and share your movement moments using #DanceYourWay and #HalaraxReece.

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics for comfortable, versatile activewear that performs. Halara empowers confidence with styles that are made for what moves you from the studio to the streets. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more at www.halara.com or follow @halara_official on Instagram

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Halara