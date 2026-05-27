HALARA AND BRYANT PARK YOGA REUNITE FOR A SUMMER OF FREE YOGA IN THE HEART OF NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halara, the versatile activewear brand that seamlessly transitions from workouts to everyday life, returns as the presenting partner of Bryant Park Yoga for the second consecutive year. Running from May 27 through Sept. 16, classes will take place every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the Upper Terrace and every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Lawn. Halara is championing inclusivity and accessible movement with versatile apparel for comfort and self-expression at Bryant Park Yoga.

Bryant Park Yoga presented by Halara

"Bryant Park Yoga allows us to bring the brand to life in a way that meets people where they are and fosters real connection, further strengthening that community," said Cya Zhang, Co-founder and Global Brand Growth Lead at Halara. "As a brand, we have built a strong community online through the Halara Circle, and creating opportunities to bring people together in person has become increasingly meaningful to us."

On June 3, 10, and 17, attendees will be able to engage directly with Halara through interactive experiences at the Halara Activation. The dedicated location is designed to foster community and wellness-forward experiences before and after class. Highlights include the brand's AI-powered fitting mirror technology, allowing customers to gain insights on their sizing and virtually try on products.

Additional opportunities include product giveaways and the chance to check out best-selling items, such as Halara's signature UltraSculpt™ Leggings — sculpting, supportive leggings designed to smooth and enhance shape while functioning for everyday wear. As well as the Smiley® Collection—limited edition styles in partnership with Smiley® to ensure everyday comfort and style.

The outdoor yoga series will be led by some of the city's most sought-after yoga instructors and retreat leaders who will guide participants through a variety of practices, ranging from energizing Vinyasa flows to grounding meditative sessions.

For more information about Halara, please visit Halara.com. For more information about Bryant Park Yoga, including required registration and the full yoga schedule, please visit bryantpark.org.

PLEASE NOTE: Bryant Park Yoga will take place weekly from May 27 to September 16, with no classes held on June 23, June 24, June 30, or July 1.

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics for comfortable, versatile activewear that performs. Halara empowers confidence with styles that are made for what moves you from the studio to the streets. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

About Bryant Park Corporation

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC), a private not-for-profit company, was founded in 1980 to renovate, finance, and operate Bryant Park in New York City. In addition to providing security, sanitation, and horticultural services, BPC offers food and beverage options, world-class restrooms, and a wide range of free events throughout the year. The Midtown Manhattan park is visited by more than 20 million people each year and is one of the busiest public spaces in the world. Visit bryantpark.org for more information and a calendar of events.

Media Contact:

Halara | [email protected], [email protected]

DKC | [email protected]

List of Instructors

May 27 - Nico Sarani

June 2 - Erica Chen

June 3 - Sarah Platt-Finger

June 9 - Yuval Samburski

June 10 - Lulu Soni

June 16 - Ingrid Marcroft

June 17 - Bree Creel

July 7 - Kim Copeland

July 8 - Kirra Michel

July 14 - Ruah Bhay

July 15 - Angelica Wilson

July 21 - Amanda Gloria Valdes

July 22 - Paige Held

July 28 - Kristen Kemp

July 29 - Andrew Pyo + Mia Fasanella

Aug 4 - Lizzie Falkner

Aug 5 - Pilin Anice

Aug 11 - Kristen Schultz Dollard

Aug 12 - Rodney Yee and Colleen Saidman Yee

Aug 18 - Erica Mather

Aug 19 - Dana Slamp

Aug 25 - Stephanie Franzese

Aug 26 - Jo Murdock

Sept 1 - Nikki Baksh

Sept 2 - Mariana Fernandez (bilingual class)

Sept 8 - Denis Morton

Sept 9 - Anna Greenberg

Sept 15 - Loryn Riggiola

Sept 16 - Neeti Narula

SOURCE Halara