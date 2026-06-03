Dandelion Energy Partners with Woodland Peak Development to Bring Geothermal Heating and Cooling to Massachusetts Townhome Community

Mass Save® market transformation rebates and Dandelion's production-scale approach enable builders to make all-electric, high-efficiency homes the new standard

BELLINGHAM, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling, today announced a partnership with Woodland Peak Development to bring geothermal systems to Whitman Acres, a new 15-unit all-electric townhome community in Bellingham, Massachusetts. The project marks another step in Dandelion's mission to make geothermal the default heating and cooling solution for new homes that works for builders' budgets and delivers outsized value to homebuyers.

Whitman Acres, a collection of 15 townhomes across five buildings, is the latest example of Dandelion's work to integrate geothermal into production homebuilding at scale. By combining deep geothermal design and drilling expertise with a streamlined construction process, Dandelion removes the friction and up-front cost barriers that have historically kept geothermal out of reach for most developers and homebuyers. This project was made possible by new construction market transformation rebates from National Grid, offered through Mass Save, Massachusetts' energy efficiency program.

"Geothermal has long been the best way to heat and cool a home but the missing piece has been making it work economically for builders," said Dan Yates, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "What we're doing with Woodland Peak and builders across the country is proof that we're there. When Mass Save rebates, production-scale deployment, and a committed builder come together, geothermal stops being a premium option and starts being a standard one."

"Woodland Peak is constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of the curve, and geothermal is by far the highest quality heating and cooling anyone can bring to a new home," said Ernie Feiteira, Founder & CEO, Woodland Peak Development. "Partnering with Dandelion allows us to elevate Whitman Acres by offering a premium, reliable, and exceptionally quiet system without additional costs or complications to our construction timeline."

For homebuyers at Whitman Acres, the advantages are immediate and lasting. Unlike conventional air conditioning or air-source heat pumps that rely on outdoor condensers and lose efficiency in extreme temperatures, geothermal systems use underground loops to tap the earth's stable subsurface temperature, delivering consistent performance and comfort year-round regardless of outside conditions. Residents benefit from 50% lower energy bills, no noisy outdoor condensers, minimal maintenance, and systems built to last 25 years or more.

Those benefits extend well beyond the Whitman Acres residents. Geothermal systems place significantly less demand on the electric grid than conventional systems, particularly on the hottest and coldest days of the year, when stress on the grid is highest. These systems use 25% less energy during summer peak and 65% during winter peak. This translates to lower costs and greater reliability for all Massachusetts ratepayers.

"As we continue to explore ways to save ratepayers money, technologies like geothermal are leading the way," said Melissa Lavinson, Executive Director of the Office of Energy Transformation. "The savings don't stop at the front door. By decreasing demand on the grid, especially during the hottest and coldest days of the year, geothermal can deliver ratepayer-wide savings now and in the future."

"As a Sponsor of Mass Save®, National Grid is proud to support this project, advancing the development of residential geothermal technology," said Amy Vavak, Director of Massachusetts Customer Energy Management, National Grid. "This investment will lower energy and maintenance costs, help reduce energy bills, and advance long-term sustainability goals for Massachusetts."

The Whitman Acres announcement follows Dandelion's landmark partnership with Lennar, which integrated geothermal systems into more than 1,500 new homes in Colorado, one of the largest residential geothermal deployments in U.S. history. Dandelion is working with builders across the country, reflecting a growing national movement to bring geothermal out of the niche and into the mainstream of American homebuilding, supported by builders, utilities, and state programs increasingly aligned around its benefits.

To learn more about Dandelion Energy's builder partnerships, visit www.dandelionenergy.com. To explore Whitman Acres, visit whitmanacresatbellingham.com.

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is the nation's leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling, with a mission to make geothermal heat pumps the affordable, default solution for new homes. The company brings deep expertise in geothermal system design and production-scale drilling, and partners with homebuilders across the country to integrate geothermal into new communities at scale. To learn more, visit https://www.dandelionenergy.com.

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SOURCE Dandelion Energy