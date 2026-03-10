Dandelion Energy Grows Nationwide Financing Capacity With Launch Of "Geo-as-a-Service" Offering

Strategic partnership brings new financing models and 30-50% tax credit access to residential developments nationwide.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions, today announced the expansion of its financing offerings with a strategic partnership with Diverso Energy, the leading provider of geothermal services in Canada. Diverso Energy is majority-owned by CVC DIF, the infrastructure strategy arm of CVC who manages over €200bn of AUM, and will provide financing and access to investment tax credits for residential developments with Dandelion nationwide.

Today's announcement includes the launch of Dandelion's Geo-as-a-Service program to provide builders nationwide with a zero-upfront-cost pathway to the most efficient, effective, and durable home heating and cooling solution available. The partnership signals significant validation of the US geothermal market and will accelerate geothermal adoption across the country.

The expansion of Dandelion's financing capacity follows its fall 2025 launch of the first-of-its-kind leasing program that allows builders to install geothermal heating and cooling for less than a standard HVAC system. Dandelion's announcement today includes a new geothermal infrastructure investment in the U.S., expands its current lease available in 14 states to a full national offering, and provides new, flexible financing options that solidify Dandelion as the premier geothermal partner for builders nationwide.

By leveraging Third-Party Ownership (TPO) structures, Dandelion removes the up-front capital expenditure, which has been the primary barrier to geothermal adoption. Dandelion enables builders to:

Eliminate up-front costs: Install premium geothermal systems at or below the cost of traditional, less efficient HVAC units.

Boost Profitability & Sales Velocity: Builders can offer a premium, high-performance home that differentiates them in the market.

Builders can offer a premium, high-performance home that differentiates them in the market. Future-Proof Compliance: Geothermal systems easily meet and exceed tightening energy codes and efficiency standards without complex workarounds.

Under this model, Dandelion and its partner Diverso finance, install, and own the geothermal system, providing the builder with a turnkey solution that delivers significant benefits to homebuyers. This solution will provide homebuyers across the country with access to the premium home heating and cooling technology.

Geothermal systems are quiet, comfortable, low maintenance and durably last longer than conventional systems. They are also the most efficient solution available with operating costs savings of $500-$1,000+ per year on utility costs. The Geo-as-a-Service offering enables homeowner access to geothermal through a simple service payment designed to be in line with their significant utility bill savings - cash flow positive from day one.

The Geo-as-a-Service model is supported by legislative provisions , such as those preserved in H.R. 1, which enable third-party ownership models and maintain the Commercial Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for geothermal energy.

"Dandelion's Geo-as-a-Service model will be a catalyst for the industry's affordability, accessibility, and scalability," said Dandelion Energy CEO Dan Yates. "We are thrilled to be able to deliver a superior, premium product to builders without increasing their costs and make geothermal accessible to more homeowners than ever before."

In cold climates, these systems use roughly 60% less electricity on peak cold days than air-source heat pumps, making it the most affordable electrification solutions for homes and buildings. Geothermal helps utilities ensure long-term grid stability while reducing carbon emissions. At scale, these implementations can save 7.5 million lbs of CO2, the equivalent of planting 135,000 trees.

"This partnership represents a massive opportunity to scale geothermal as part of the U.S. energy transition," said Tim Weber, CEO at Diverso Energy. "Dandelion's operational scale combined with our expertise in managing long-term renewable assets creates a turnkey solution for the industry. Together, we are de-risking geothermal for the biggest builders in the country."

About Dandelion Energy

Dandelion Energy is a leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions with a mission to make geothermal energy accessible and affordable for all homeowners. Since 2017, Dandelion has installed thousands of residential geothermal heat pumps and over 1 million linear feet of ground loops throughout the United States. The nation's leading homebuilders partner with Dandelion to bring the benefits of geothermal to their home buyers. For more information, please visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

About Diverso Energy

Diverso Energy Inc. offers a unique geoexchange utility model for low-rise, multi-family, office, and institutional buildings. Diverso designs, builds, owns, and operates geoexchange utility systems allowing clients to leverage the significant benefits of geoexchange without traditional financial or operating risks. Diverso has helped hundreds of clients, including some of Canada's leading real estate developer partners, benefit from its unique combination of financial and technical solutions, accelerating the transition to electrified buildings. For more information, please visit www.diversoenergy.com .

About CVC DIF

CVC DIF is a leading global mid-market infrastructure equity fund manager. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, CVC DIF has c.€23 billion of infrastructure assets under management in energy transition, transport, utilities and digitalisation. With over 250 people in 12 offices, CVC DIF offers a unique market approach, combining a global presence with the benefits of strong local networks and sector-focused investment capabilities. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure strategy of leading global investment manager CVC. This partnership allows CVC DIF to benefit from CVC's global platform, with 30 offices across six continents. For more information, please visit www.cvcdif.com .

