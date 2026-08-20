DandyLion x Kristen Farrell & Co Introduce Luxury Attire Fabric Reimagined for the Home

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DandyLion and Kristen Farrell & C o announce the debut of their first capsule collection of luxury home goods. Sourced through Nona Source, the LVMH-backed platform dedicated to giving new life to exceptional surplus materials.

Nona Source provides access to rare, top-quality fabrics from leading luxury Maisons, making it possible for these materials to be repurposed rather than discarded.

A closer look at DandyLion x Kristen Farrell & Co Capsule Collection, born from beautiful materials, thoughtful craftsmanship, and a shared point of view.

These are the same runway-quality fabrics once intended for garments by iconic houses including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Loro Piana. Now, for the first time, they are thoughtfully reimagined for the home.

This collection transforms what you are accustomed to wearing into what you now experience in your most personal space. Fine cashmere, wool, and linen, materials synonymous with tailored luxury garments, are now seen elevated into bedding, pillows, and home pieces that bring an unparalleled level of refinement to everyday living.

Luxury, Recontextualized

This collection is designed to be more than bedding, but an extension of wardrobe-level luxury in the home. From the tactile experience, drape, and fabric quality, all elements of each product reflect the standards of high fashion, now translated into how you rest, layer, and live.

Circular by Design

By utilizing surplus fabrics, the collection embraces a new definition of sustainability: one rooted in preservation, intention, and rarity. Each piece is crafted from existing, traceable materials, offering both environmental responsibility and exclusivity.

Heirloom Craftsmanship

Handcrafted in Vermont, every item is designed to last. These are not disposable home goods, but premium-quality pieces created with the same care, detail, and material integrity as luxury garments.

About the DandyLion x Kristen Farrell & Co Partnership

DandyLion and Kristen Farrell & Co recognized a shared commitment to materials that speak to a refined lifestyle of sophisticated simplicity. The collection is defined by artisanal quality, timeless materials, design, and responsible sourcing. What began as a conversation between two female founders evolved into a collaboration rooted in the belief that luxury should be both enduring and intentional.

Together, the companies have combined DandyLion's expertise in handcrafted textiles with Kristen Farrell & Co's refined approach to residential home development to create a collection to be lived in. The result is a thoughtfully curated capsule collection of heirloom quality products made from the beauty of natural materials.

Media Contact:

Sasha Weilbaker

[email protected]

SOURCE DandyLion Designs, LLC