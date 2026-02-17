DandyLion Designs Debuts with Equestrian Elegance Luxury Home Goods Collection

Launch at Wellington Equestrian Festival highlights equestrian-inspired 'artistry in utility'

WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DandyLion Designs, LLC officially launches today, unveiling its first collection of luxury home goods inspired by the elegant equestrian lifestyle. DandyLion's Equestrian Elegance collection reflects the convergence of equestrian identity and personal style with a signature bench, exquisite pillows, throws, bed linens, and cashmere robes. The collection is accented with leather, ceramic, and art accessories from European artisan partners.

What Does Equestrian Elegance Look Like?

DandyLion's aesthetic is born from the subtleties of luxury tailoring and equestrian materials. Pillows feature bespoke tailoring with runway-quality cashmere, yak, and wool fabrics. The patina of leather-covered accessories evokes soft, well-oiled tack. Bold equine art captures the power and sensitivity of its subjects. DandyLion's hallmark design refuses to compromise on comfort, practicality, or luxury while capturing the essence of pursuing life beautifully and with intention.

Research and Markets reports the equestrian home decor market grew from USD 869.42 million in 2024 to USD 920.28 million in 2025. With more than 38 million US households having a self-identified horse lover, DandyLion's presence at Wellington and top 2026 horse shows offers enthusiasts and interior designers a first-hand experience of the company's inspiration-based design.

Natural Materials, Sustainable Practices

Unlike "disposable decor," DandyLion products are handcrafted from natural materials, and sustainability guides the company's practices. This debut collection delivers heirloom pieces evoking the discipline and romance of high-level horsemanship.

The Equestrian Elegance collection will also be displayed at Holiday House Wellington, an interior design showhouse—opening to the public on March 4, 2026 in Farrell Estates Wellington at the Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club.

About DandyLion Designs

Founded by a visionary former NYC chef, DandyLion Designs creates luxury home goods characterized by extraordinary quality, natural materials, and handcrafted manufacturing. Customers range from leading lifestyle retailers, to hospitality clients, interior designers, and discerning outdoor enthusiasts from the equestrian, fly-fishing, and skiing worlds. DandyLion is privately held and headquartered in Hinesburg, VT.

https://dandylion.design.

