Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden to Star in The Greatest Christmas Gift for World Premiere Streams FIRST on Great American Pure Flix This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media today announced The Greatest Christmas Gift, an all-new Great American Christmas Original, starring Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden. The film will have its World Premiere streaming on Great American Pure Flix, and air on Great American Family and GFAM+. The film is part of the company's sixth annual Great American Christmas presentation, the signature holiday celebration of faith, family, and Christmas as it is meant to be. The Greatest Christmas Gift is a heartfelt story of enduring faith and life-changing gifts that cannot be wrapped beneath the tree.

Danica McKellar to star in Great American Media Original Christmas movie The Greatest Christmas Gift. Post this Danica McKellar on the set of The Greatest Christmas Gift, her newest Original Christmas movie for Great American Media. The Greatest Christmas Gift World Premiere streams FIRST on Great American Pure Flix.

In The Greatest Christmas Gift, gifted music teacher Emma Harper (McKellar) and her fiancé Caleb Bennett (Marsden) are preparing for a cherished Christmas wedding when an unexpected setback threatens the future they've carefully planned. As their small-town rallies around them and Christmas draws near, the couple discovers that the greatest gifts are not found in perfect circumstances, but in steadfast faith, selfless love, and a community that reminds them hope is always worth believing in.

"Danica McKellar has become one of the most cherished, trusted stars of Great American Christmas because audiences know the stories she tells will leave them encouraged, uplifted, and inspired," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Together with Matthew Marsden, The Greatest Christmas Gift beautifully reflects our commitment to creating stories where faith, family, and hope are at the center. At Great American Media, we are proud to be the only major entertainment company unapologetically dedicated to faith, telling stories that reflect the hope we share in one another," Abbott concluded.

The Greatest Christmas Gift is written by Summer Israel Johnson.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

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818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media