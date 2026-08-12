Daniel Alain Launches "Crowned in Confidence" Campaign Featuring Miss World United States Mary Sickler

The initiative follows Mary's remarkable journey from an unexpected diagnosis of Alopecia Universalis to representing the United States at Miss World, demonstrating that confidence can flourish even in life's most difficult seasons.

Just eighteen months ago, Mary lost every strand of hair on her body following her diagnosis. Today, she stands on the world stage wearing handcrafted wigs from Daniel Alain—not to hide who she is, but to express who she has become.

"This campaign isn't about wigs," said Mary Sickler. "It's about helping people see themselves differently. I want every woman facing hair loss to know that confidence is still hers to claim."

Throughout the campaign, audiences will experience Mary's journey through exclusive videos, behind-the-scenes content, personal reflections, educational resources, and conversations surrounding medical hair loss, confidence, and advocacy.

The campaign includes:

Mary's complete alopecia journey

Educational resources about alopecia and medical hair loss

Inspiration for women navigating alopecia, cancer treatment, and other causes of hair loss

A dedicated online experience featuring Mary's story and ongoing updates throughout the Miss World competition and beyond

Daniel Alain hopes the initiative will become an enduring platform celebrating confidence in all its forms while helping reduce stigma surrounding medical hair loss.

"For more than twenty-five years, our mission has never simply been to create extraordinary hair," said Daniel Hafid, Founder and CEO of Daniel Alain. "Our purpose is restoring confidence. Mary reminds us that confidence isn't something we manufacture, it's something we have the privilege of helping people rediscover."

For the millions of individuals worldwide experiencing hair loss due to alopecia, chemotherapy, autoimmune disease, or other medical conditions, Crowned in Confidence offers a message of hope: beauty is deeply personal, confidence is powerful, and no diagnosis should define a person's future.

The campaign launches with a dedicated digital experience chronicling Mary's journey throughout Miss World events and inviting individuals around the world to share their own stories of confidence. Upon her return from Vietnam, Mary will continue to inspire and empower women as the company's brand ambassador.

About Crowned in Confidence

Crowned in Confidence is a Daniel Alain storytelling initiative celebrating confidence, resilience, and authentic beauty through the stories of individuals experiencing medical hair loss. The campaign seeks to educate, inspire, and empower people around the world while fostering greater understanding of alopecia and other causes of hair loss.

About Daniel Alain

Daniel Alain is a global leader in luxury alternative hair, creating handcrafted wigs and toppers that help women experiencing hair loss feel confident, beautiful, and authentically themselves. For more than 25 years, the company has combined proprietary craftsmanship with compassion and innovation to support clients around the world.

Contact | Sabrina Little | (949) 706-9880 | [email protected] | www.danielalain.com

SOURCE Daniel Alain