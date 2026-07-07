Daniel Alain Launches Limited-Edition Signature Curl Wig Collection Featuring New Whisper Top

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Alain, a leader in luxury alternative hair, announces the launch of its Signature Curl Collection, a limited-edition release of curly human hair wigs crafted from authentic, natural curly hair.

The collection marks the first time Daniel Alain has released its curated inventory of natural curly European ponytail hair, one of the rarest hair types to source due to its consistency, softness, and integrity.

See the natural movement and bounce of the new Signature Curl Collection - 100% natural curly wigs from Daniel Alain. Speed Speed The new Signature Curl Collection features 100% natural curly hair for women seeking premium wig solutions to their hair loss.

Each piece features the debut of the brand's Whisper Top, an advanced wig cap design handcrafted to create a seamless transition from hairline to crown. The design includes an invisible lace front, undetectable knotting, and a natural scalp appearance for enhanced realism.

"This collection represents a meaningful evolution for us," shares Daniel Hafid, founder and CEO of the company. "Our goal has always been to create hair that feels as close to a women's own natural hair as possible. With Signature Curl and the Whisper Top, we believe we've reached a new level of realism — especially for women seeking natural curls."

The Signature Curl Collection is available in five lengths (8"–16") and five shades: Iced Cappuccino, Iced Macchiato, Iced Mocha Latte, Tea, and Irish Cream.

Offered as a capsule collection, quantities are limited due to the rarity of the hair and the craftsmanship required to produce each piece.

The collection is now available exclusively through Daniel Alain at danielalain.com

→ Shop the Collection

About Daniel Alain

Daniel Alain is a global leader in luxury alternative hair, specializing in handcrafted wigs and toppers made from the world's finest human hair. With full control over sourcing and manufacturing, the company is known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity.

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