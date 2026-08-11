DapuStor Showcases 512TB SSD and Named Device Engineering Award Finalist at FMS2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DapuStor, a leading manufacturer of enterprise SSD products showcased at FMS2026: Future of Memory and Storage, announcing its highest-capacity 512TB E2 SSD, liquid-cooled EDSFF designs and more, demonstrating how flash storage evolves to support greater data density, performance and efficiency at scale.

01 New Innovations for AI Infrastructure

512TB E2 R6060 SSD : Doubling the previous 245TB capacity and enabling 1PB with just two drives, the SSD is designed for scale-out storage and AI training clusters, with a test video on performance demonstration.

: Doubling the previous 245TB capacity and enabling 1PB with just two drives, the SSD is designed for scale-out storage and AI training clusters, with a test video on performance demonstration. High Capacity E3.L and E1.L SSD : Built for space-efficient enterprise and AI infrastructure deployments.

: Built for space-efficient enterprise and AI infrastructure deployments. R6 E1.S Liquid-Cooled SSD : Integrates cold-plate liquid cooling support into the compact E1.S form factor, delivering sustained performance and thermal efficiency for high-density GPU servers supporting GPUDirect Storage (GDS) workloads.

: Integrates cold-plate liquid cooling support into the compact E1.S form factor, delivering sustained performance and thermal efficiency for high-density GPU servers supporting GPUDirect Storage (GDS) workloads. R6 E3.S 32TB TLC SSD : Balances density and endurance for enterprise and AI inference tiers.

: Balances density and endurance for enterprise and AI inference tiers. R6 E3.S 64TB QLC SSD : Maximizes QLC density for warm/cold data and capacity-optimized AI storage.

: Maximizes QLC density for warm/cold data and capacity-optimized AI storage. J5060 U.2 QLC SSD: Supports SLC/QLC mixed-mode operation on Gen4 platforms, enabling flexible deployment for enterprise workloads.

02 FMS Award Recognition for System-Level AI Storage

A joint solution from DapuStor and UBIX was selected as a finalist in the Device Engineering Award category of the FMS 2026 Best of Show Awards. Built on DapuStor R6100 PCIe 5.0 TLC enterprise SSDs and UBIX's UbiPower 18000 distributed all-flash storage platform, the solution previously achieved leading results in MLPerf Storage v2.0, demonstrating the performance potential of DapuStor SSDs in AI storage workloads.

03 From PCIe Evolution to QLC Optimization

Dr. Yang, Chairman and CEO of DapuStor, shared the evolution of PCIe technology and reflected on DapuStor's development alongside successive generations of enterprise storage. He recognized FMS as a global platform for advancing innovation and collaboration across storage industry.

DapuStor VP of R&D Xiang Chen, together with Zhenyu Shu, Technical Lead at Xiaohongshu (RedNote), delivered a technical deep dive into large-capacity QLC SSDs and the engineering challenges of AI infrastructure workloads. The presentation covered Flexible Data Placement (FDP), host-SSD collaboration, bandwidth coordination, QoS consistency, cache management and power-loss protection.

With more than a decade of experience specializing in enterprise SSD, DapuStor will continue advancing storage technologies across capacity, performance, thermal design and system-level optimization, working with ecosystem partners to address the evolving AI demands.

Contact:

DapuStor Brand Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE DapuStor