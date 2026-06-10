DapuStor Strengthens AI Infrastructure Ecosystem Collaboration at Computex 2026

TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DapuStor, a leading provider of enterprise NVMe SSD solutions, concluded its participation at Computex 2026, highlighting its high-capacity, AI-optimized storage through joint demonstrations with ecosystem partners Advantech, Inventec and WD.

Enterprise SSD Portfolio for AI Infrastructure

As AI workloads evolve, infrastructure requires storage balancing capacity, performance, latency and reliability. DapuStor showcased enterprise SSDs designed for AI-related workloads:

R6060 for scaling agentic AI: The R6060 Gen5 QLC SSD delivers up to 245 TB capacity, 14 GB/s sequential read bandwidth, and 2,100K random read IOPS, supporting agentic AI and large-scale inference. With QLC capacity and near-TLC read performance, it helps enterprises scale AI storage while maintaining fast data access.

X5900 for low-latency AI inference: With random read/write latency as low as 20/5 μs, the X5900 reduces storage-side latency to improve Time to First Token (TTFT), a key measure of user-perceived responsiveness in latency-sensitive inference.

R6101C with transparent compression: The R6101C supports transparent compression with up to 3.5x effective capacity expansion, helping improve usable storage capacity for compressible workloads without application-side changes.

E1.S SSDs for liquid-cooled infrastructure: DapuStor's E1.S SSDs are ready for liquid-cooled server environments, supporting high-density AI infrastructure where thermal design and space efficiency are increasingly important.

Joint Demonstrations with Inventec, Advantech and WD

DapuStor demonstrated its SSDs with ecosystem partners, showing compatibility, platform readiness and AI workload support:

Inventec & DapuStor: DapuStor's H5100 U.2 SSD was featured in Inventec's enterprise server platform, demonstrating a balanced approach to performance and power efficiency.

Advantech & DapuStor: DapuStor's H5100 E1.S SSD was demonstrated in Advantech's "A+A" architecture, supporting compact server designs and edge computing, where space efficiency and reliability are critical.

WD & DapuStor: At WD's booth, DapuStor showcased its Gen5 R6 QLC and H5 TLC SSDs, supporting rack-space reduction, read-intensive AI data lakes, and power-efficient workloads.

Through partner collaboration, DapuStor continues to strengthen its role in next-generation AI infrastructure, enabling more efficient data movement from edge to data center.

About DapuStor

DapuStor Corporation (DapuStor), founded in April 2016, is a leading expert in high-end enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs), SOC, and edge computing-related products. With world-class R&D strength and over 400 team members, it has comprehensive capabilities from chip design and product development to mass production across Malaysia and other global facilities. DapuStor products have been widely applied in servers, telecom networks, and data centers.

Contact:

DapuStor Brand Marketing

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