Daribatech listed as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by the UAE Ministry of Finance for National E-Invoicing Mandate

Daribatech joins a select group of Ministry of Finance pre-approved Accredited Service Providers, enabling UAE businesses to achieve full compliance ahead of the January 2027 deadline

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daribatech, a UAE-based tax technology company, today announced that it is now a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by the UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) under the national Electronic Invoicing System (EIS). This positions Daribatech as a fully authorised intermediary through which UAE businesses can issue, validate, and exchange structured e-invoices in compliance with the country's Peppol-based Continuous Transaction Control (CTC) framework.

Daribatech becomes a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider by the UAE Ministry of Finance.

The UAE's e-invoicing mandate requires all businesses engaged in B2B and B2G transactions to issue invoices exclusively in structured XML format (PINT-AE standard) through an approved ASP. Large businesses with annual revenues of AED 50 million or more must appoint an accredited solution provider by 31 October 2026, ahead of the mandatory Phase 1 go-live on 1 January 2027. Daribatech's accreditation enables its clients to begin onboarding, testing, and live invoice exchange immediately via the EmaraTax portal.

"Receiving ASP accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Finance is a defining milestone for Daribatech. Powered by RTC Suite, our solution is not only technically compliant with the PINT-AE standard and Peppol network requirements, but also simplifies the compliance journey for large, complex businesses. As the October 2026 deadline to select an ASP approaches, our message to UAE enterprises is clear: you do not need to navigate this mandate alone. Daribatech is ready, accredited, and here to ensure your transition to e-invoicing is seamless, secure, and future-proof." – Jay Riche, Co-founder & CEO, Daribatech

What ASP Accreditation Means for UAE Businesses

As an approved ASP, Daribatech provides the complete technical infrastructure that UAE businesses need to meet their e-invoicing obligations, including:

Data validation: Dariba Control Studio (DCS) gives you a single, intelligent platform to understand, validate, and correct critical data before it reaches the FTA

Structured XML invoice creation and validation compliant with PINT-AE and UAE VAT law requirements

Seamless integration with leading ERP and accounting platforms, reducing implementation complexity

Secure transmission of e-invoices across the Peppol network to buyers and trading partners

Real-time data enrichment, digital signatures, and pre-submission error correction

Full data residency within the UAE, ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements

With the mandatory compliance deadline rapidly approaching, businesses that delay ASP selection risk penalties of up to AED 5,000 per legal entity each month for non-compliance. Daribatech encourages organisations to initiate onboarding immediately to allow sufficient time for ERP integration, data mapping, sandbox testing, and training prior to go-live.

About Daribatech

Daribatech is a UAE-based tax technology company specialising in enterprise grade compliance, tax technology, and digital transformation solutions for businesses. With deep expertise in regulatory frameworks and enterprise software integration, Daribatech empowers organisations to navigate complex compliance mandates with confidence and efficiency.

www.daribatech.com

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Contact:

Charey Ryatt

Marketing Director

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SOURCE Daribatech