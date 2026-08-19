Darkroom Turned a Private Villa Into the Center of the Creator Economy at Cannes Lions 2026

Nine of marketing's most-followed creators in residence, and two panels where operators from Wispr Flow, Manychat, Triple Whale, Unveild AI and Motion showed how AI is collapsing the commerce org chart

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkroom, the AI-native growth marketing agency behind more than $5 billion in attributable commerce revenue, hosted The Darkroom CPG Garden at Cannes Lions 2026: a five-day activation, June 21–25, at a private villa in Cannes, France during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Nine of the most-followed creators in marketing spent the week in residence, ten consumer brands partnered on the activation, and two panels put operators from Wispr Flow, Manychat, Triple Whale, Unveild AI and Motion, on record about how AI is rewriting the way commerce teams are built.

The Darkroom CPG Garden

The Darkroom CPG Garden runs on a thesis Darkroom has been operating on for the past two years: the lines that used to separate consumer brands, commerce platforms, and creators have stopped holding. Cannes Lions gathers the industry that shift is remaking, and gives brands almost nowhere to put it to work. So Darkroom built the room where creators, founders, and operators could spend a week living, filming, and working together. The 2026 edition was co-hosted with internet creative director Oren John, now a Darkroom partner, in partnership with Triple Whale, Motion, and Intuit Mailchimp.

"AI Is Redrawing the Org Chart"

"How AI Is Evolving the Org Chart of Commerce," hosted with Triple Whale and moderated by Darkroom CEO Lucas DiPietrantonio, opened on a story from Triple Whale's Anthony DelPizzo: at one of the largest DTC brands, three of a four-person paid team were replaced by AI, and all four still work there. The three moved on to build TikTok Shop, Walmart, and new international markets. The system runs what already works; the people build what does not exist yet. Ashwinn Krishnaswamy described running Sun Powder on a two-person team, building website pages against their own customer data with Claude and Codex in days rather than weeks. Watch the full panel.

"250 Creators, One Ad Account"

"The Collapse of Walls: When Paid, Organic, and Creator Become One," hosted with Motion and moderated by Oren John, took on the merger of three functions that used to need three teams and three budgets. Wispr Flow's Matt Swulinski walked through a multi-million-dollar ad account where not one ad is published by hand: 250 creators ship three to ten videos a week into what he calls the creative factory, with Claude Code sessions running around the clock. Dara Denney traced the shift to Meta's Andromeda update, which ended the era of the single scalable creative and tripled creative workload overnight, and Manychat's Josh Levine described putting four of every ten paid impressions behind a creator. Watch the full panel.

Nine Creators in Residence

Nine creators lived at the house for the week, with a combined audience north of 4 million: Oren John (@orenmeetsworld); Ashwinn Krishnaswamy (@shwinnabegobrand); Blaze Smith (@shovel.studio); Clayton Chambers (@clayton.chambrs); Dara Denney (@daradenney); JT Barnett (@jtbarnett); Sammi Tannor Cohen (@sammicohentalks); Tatum Brandt (@tatumbrandt); Vår Aunevik (@var.aunevik). The house doubled as a set all week, producing the Cannes Tiger Awards, interviews, and daily coverage across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

The Garden, and the Creator Dinners

Outside, the villa grounds became a sculpture garden: four brand partners blown up into oversized inflatables of their hero products — Bero, Sauz, Something & Nothing, and Foulplay. On June 22, Darkroom and Triple Whale set one long dinner table for creators and brand builders, from companies people grew up with to ones launched last year. Most relationships in this business live through screens. Once a year everyone is in Cannes at the same time, so Darkroom sets the table, and it gets longer every year.

"My favorite part of Cannes wasn't the festival. It was the dinners, the real conversations with people actually building in this space, not people trying to sell you something. The creators we work with understand the content game better than anyone at the big agencies, and the media of the future is going to come from them: human brands and content with real audiences." — Lucas DiPietrantonio, Co-Founder and CEO, Darkroom

About Darkroom

Darkroom is the AI-native growth marketing agency for marketplaces, social shopping platforms, and direct-to-consumer brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Darkroom combines senior marketing and creative talent with a unified AI workspace integrating modern AI models with client data, across paid media, Amazon marketplace management, TikTok Shop, retention marketing, and performance creative. Darkroom has generated over $5 billion in attributable revenue for brands including Adobe, Amazon, Everlane, and Olipop. Its founders were named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 in Marketing and Advertising, and the agency is an Inc. 5000 honoree. Follow Darkroom on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Darkroom