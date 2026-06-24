Darkstrike Welcomes World-Renowned AI Safety Researcher Roman Yampolskiy as an Advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkstrike, a cybersecurity company specializing in security, control, and governance of AI, systems, and data, today announced that AI safety researcher Roman Yampolskiy has joined the company as an advisor.

Yampolskiy is widely recognized as one of the world's leading researchers in AI safety. As a tenured professor at the University of Louisville and author of numerous books and peer-reviewed publications on AI safety and containment, Yampolskiy's work has helped shape global discussions surrounding the secure development and governance of increasingly capable AI systems.

As an advisor, Yampolskiy will provide strategic guidance to Darkstrike as the company advances its mission to improve the safety, security, and governance of AI and autonomous systems.

"Roman is one of the most recognized and respected voices in AI safety anywhere in the world," said David Granzotti, Founder and CEO of Darkstrike. "As organizations move rapidly toward autonomous agents and machine-driven decision-making, the ability to improve control and governance of AI actions has never been more important. Roman's expertise in AI safety and containment will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission."

The future of AI requires new approaches to safety, governance, and control" said Yampolskiy. "I look forward to working with the Darkstrike team and exploring how their approach can help organizations safely deploy increasingly capable AI technologies."

The announcement comes as enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure operators seek new approaches to governing AI systems and ensuring that autonomous technologies operate within authorized and trusted boundaries. Darkstrike combines AI safety and AI security through a unified governance framework that governs AI behaviors and controls AI actions.

About Darkstrike

Darkstrike is a quantum-ready cybersecurity company focused on proactive execution-control and governance for AI, systems, and data. The company's platform helps protect and govern systems, networks, applications, AI models, and autonomous systems, ensuring only authorized outcomes exist. Led by former White House officials, cybersecurity leaders, and entrepreneurs, Darkstrike serves government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise customers requiring the highest levels of security and control, Darkstrike serves government, defense, critical infrastructure, and enterprise customers requiring the highest levels of security and control.

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