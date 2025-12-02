Darkstrike Adds Four Senior U.S. Government Cyber and AI Leaders, Strengthening Its Position as a Category Leader in AI Safety and Cybersecurity

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darkstrike, a fast-rising AI safety and cybersecurity company, welcomes four senior U.S. government officials to its Board of Directors and Advisory Team. With backgrounds across the White House, CISA, DHS, U.S. Treasury, U.S. Senate Homeland Security, and other federal regulatory agencies, this group represents one of the strongest national security leadership rosters ever assembled inside any private-sector AI or cybersecurity company.

The additions arrive as AI risk, governance, and adoption accelerate across the public and private sectors, each demanding trusted, regulation-aligned AI security infrastructure.

New Appointments

Carole House — Board of Directors

Former Special Advisor to the White House National Security Council (NSC) on Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure, former NSC Director of Cybersecurity and Secure Digital Innovation, former CFTC Technology Advisory Committee member, and former U.S. Treasury cybersecurity analyst. House brings extensive leadership across the White House, intelligence operations, cybersecurity, and secure digital innovation.

John Yaros — Board of Directors

Former senior official at the U.S. Treasury and U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee, former Securities Bureau Chief at the Idaho Department of Finance, former TechCongress board member, and currently runs a financial technology consulting company. Yaros brings deep cybersecurity, AI, tech policy, and investor protection experience.

David Epperson — Senior Advisor

Former Deputy CIO of the Executive Office of the President (White House), former Senior Presidential Transition Advisor at the White House Military Office, former CIO and CISO of CISA, and current CISO of H2O.ai. Epperson brings over three decades of leadership across the White House, DHS, and U.S. national security missions.

Mike Horton — Senior Advisor

Former Chief Data Officer and Deputy CIO at the Department of Homeland Security and current VP of National Security at ASRC Federal. Horton brings nearly two decades of DHS leadership across cybersecurity modernization, data governance, and federal mission support.

CEO Statement

"This is a pivotal milestone for Darkstrike," said CEO David Granzotti. "No start-up in AI safety or cybersecurity has attracted this level of senior U.S. government expertise. Their combined leadership across the White House, CISA, DHS, U.S. Treasury, and U.S. Senate Homeland Security positions Darkstrike to deliver intelligence-grade AI safety capabilities at global scale."

About Darkstrike

Darkstrike provides quantum-ready AI safety and cybersecurity platforms that proactively secure and control AI models, agentic AI, autonomous systems, and sensitive data. The company's technology prevents unintended AI behaviors and harvest now, decrypt later threats while rendering data breaches obsolete. Darkstrike serves government, defense, critical infrastructure, and commercial organizations requiring uncompromising AI safety and cybersecurity.

