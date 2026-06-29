Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market worth $1.84 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market by Pump Type (Centrifugal, Magnetic & Canned Motor Pumps), Type of Cooling (Direct-to-Chip, Immersion, Hybrid), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprise), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032', The data center cooling CDU pumps market is projected to grow from USD 0.34 billion in 2026 to USD 1.84 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 32.7%.

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Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 0.34 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.84 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 32.7%

Data Center Cooling CDU Pumps Market Trends & Insights:

The data center cooling CDU pumps market continues to be fueled by increasing investments in advanced cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip and liquid-to-liquid systems, aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE). Meanwhile, data center operators are favoring pumping solutions that provide precise flow control, variable speeds, leak resistance, remote monitoring, and enhanced operational reliability. The adoption of innovations like seal-less magnetic drive pumps, canned motor pumps, and digitally connected systems further drives market growth by enhancing performance and reducing maintenance. Additionally, strict sustainability goals, rising electricity prices, and the need to optimize cooling infrastructure are encouraging many teams to implement energy-efficient CDU pumping solutions.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.

Centrifugal pumps accounted for a 42.9% share in 2025.

Direct-to-chip cooling is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The hyperscale segment captured a 77% share in 2025.

The centrifugal inline pumps held a 54.3% share in 2025.

Grundfos Holding A/S, WILO SE, and Xylem Inc. were identified as stars in the data center cooling CDU pumps market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

TOPS Industry, Speck Group, and Guangdong Shenpeng, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Key market drivers include rising rack power densities, increasing adoption of liquid cooling technologies in data centers, ongoing expansion of hyperscale and AI data centers, and growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions.

By pump type, centrifugal inline pumps are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Centrifugal inline pumps are expected to dominate the data center cooling CDU pumps market over the forecast period. They offer stronger hydraulic performance and a compact design, and they are already widely used across liquid cooling programs. These pumps are designed to be installed directly in the piping system. This enables efficient coolant circulation while minimizing installation space and making the whole system easier to assemble. Their ability to maintain steady flow rates, provide reliable pressure regulation, and operate efficiently also makes them especially well-suited for CDU setups in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and AI-driven data centers. As direct-to-chip cooling, along with other advanced liquid cooling technologies, continues to roll out, demand for centrifugal inline pumps also climbs. These arrangements require uninterrupted, precise coolant delivery to handle the rising thermal burden from high-density CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators. Centrifugal inline pumps also offer benefits such as less frequent maintenance, lower lifecycle costs, scalability, and good compatibility with variable-speed drive approaches that help reduce energy use.

By CDU type, the In-Row segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The In-Row CDU segment is expected to dominate the data center cooling CDU pumps market over the forecast period, driven by its widespread adoption in high-density data center environments and its ability to deliver efficient, scalable, and localized cooling. In-Row CDUs are strategically installed adjacent to server racks, enabling shorter coolant distribution paths, improved thermal management, and faster heat removal from high-performance computing equipment. This configuration is advantageous for modern data centers deploying AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads, where rack power densities continue to rise and demand precise, responsive cooling solutions. The dominance of the In-Row CDU segment is further supported by the growing adoption of direct-to-chip liquid cooling technologies, which rely on efficient coolant circulation to maintain optimal temperatures for CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators. In-Row CDUs offer greater flexibility for both new data center deployments and retrofit projects, allowing operators to expand liquid cooling capacity incrementally while minimizing infrastructure modifications. Additionally, these systems help reduce energy consumption, improve cooling efficiency, and support higher rack densities, making them a preferred choice among hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center operators.

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North America is expected to be the leading market for data center cooling CDU pumps during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the data center cooling CDU pumps market over the forecast period, largely due to a strong concentration of hyperscale data centers, more advanced digital infrastructure, and substantial investments in AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing technologies. The region hosts many of the world's leading cloud service providers and technology companies, and they are rapidly expanding their data center capacities to meet rising computational demand. As a result, this growth is accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling approaches, especially direct-to-chip cooling systems, which in turn boosts the need for high-performance CDU pumps that maintain proper coolant flow and support thermal control. North America also tends to adopt new cooling ideas early, has a mature data center ecosystem, and continues to invest in next-generation, AI-ready facilities. Operators are also placing greater focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE), making them more willing to deploy advanced liquid cooling infrastructure.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem (US), WILO SE (Lebanon), EBARA Corporation (US), and Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China).

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