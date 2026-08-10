Ventilators Market worth $3.10 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Ventilators Market is projected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2031 from USD 2.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

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Ventilators Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.49 billion

USD 2.49 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.10 billion

USD 3.10 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 4.4%

Ventilators Market Trends & Insights:

The ventilators market is undergoing a structural transition driven by supplier consolidation and rapid technology evolution. Medtronic's decision to wind down its ventilator product line and Philips' contraction in parts of its hospital and home respiratory portfolio created replacement opportunities, while ZOLL's acquisition of selected Vyaire product lines preserved and consolidated the Bellavista, LTV, Fabian, and 3100 HFOV platforms. Active manufacturers are responding with broader universal platforms, neonatal options, compact transport systems, remote software updates, interoperable data exchange, and automated lung-protective or weaning functions. Hospitals are increasingly evaluating vendors on installed-base support, cybersecurity, service continuity, consumable availability, and integration with patient monitoring and clinical information systems. The result is a shift from stand-alone breathing machines toward connected respiratory-care ecosystems that support ICU, transport, emergency, and step-down workflows.

Portable and transportable ventilators are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and are expected to reach USD 857.1 million by 2031, driven by the expansion of mobile respiratory support in hospitals, ambulance services, air-medical providers, and disaster-response teams.

North America holds the largest market share due to its large installed base, high critical-care spending, advanced hospital infrastructure, and strong replacement demand. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by hospital construction, ICU and NICU expansion, local manufacturing, government procurement, and broader adoption of cost-competitive ventilators in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

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Ventilators have been in high demand over the past ten years due to their portability and extensive applications. Their popularity has increased alongside the rise of ambulances and home care services. Advances in miniaturization have made ventilators even more portable, allowing for continuous monitoring of patients' conditions from virtually anywhere. One significant market trend is the development of sensor analog front-end chips (AFEs), which integrate multiple sensor platforms onto a single chip. AFE chips are utilized in ventilators as gas sensors. Additionally, advancements in semiconductors and bioelectronics have enabled the design of energy-efficient circuits, resulting in smaller batteries. There is a growing demand for single-unit ventilators that can cater to all age groups and various applications. These devices are easily adaptable for both home care and critical care settings.

Based on type, the intensive care ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.

In 2025, the intensive care ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. ICU ventilators are life-saving to treat critically ill individuals, particularly those with acute respiratory distress, severe pneumonia, ARDS, and post-operative conditions requiring constant respiratory support. The prevalence of respiratory disease, aging population, and rising number of ICU admissions contribute further to the demand.

Technological advances including closed-loop ventilation, lung-protective ventilation, and artificial intelligence-driven monitoring devices increase their effectiveness and performance, rendering them irreplaceable in intensive care units. On the other hand, more hospital-based reimbursement practices for ventilatory support and government funds flowing incessantly into ICU equipment further heighten the market dominance of intensive care ventilators.

Based on age group, the adult & pediatric ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.

In 2025, the adult/pediatric ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market. Adult & pediatric ventilators were the leading segment of the ventilators market because of the high incidence of respiratory disorders among these age groups. Diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), asthma, and pneumonia occur more frequently in adults, especially the elderly, and hence have created a large demand for ventilators in home care and hospitals. Also, premature deliveries and neonatal respiratory distress syndrome (NRDS) fuel the demand for pediatric ventilators, particularly in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). The aging global population also enhances the demand for adult ventilators since elderly people are more susceptible to serious respiratory illnesses.

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Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the maximum market share for ventilators owing to the strong patient flow in need of critical care and respiratory therapy. Hospitals and clinics serve as the primary medical centers for treating severe respiratory diseases such as COPD, ARDS, pneumonia, and post-surgical complications. These conditions often require the use of both invasive and non-invasive ventilators, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments, and surgical wards.

Moreover, hospitals treat complicated and risky cases that need constant monitoring and life-sustaining devices, and therefore advanced ICU ventilators are needed to manage these patients. Government investments in healthcare facilities, expanding ICU bed availability, and higher admissions as a result of aging populations also fuel demand for ventilators in hospitals.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific ventilator market is projected to experience significant growth at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) due to several key factors. The rising incidence of respiratory conditions such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, along with increasing air pollution levels, is driving the demand for ventilators, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, government investments in ICU beds, and an aging population in nations such as Japan and China are further propelling market growth. The increasing use of homecare ventilators, driven by rising hospital costs and the availability of affordable, locally produced ventilators in India and China, is also contributing to this rapid expansion. Together, these factors position the Asia Pacific region as the fastest-growing ventilator market compared to other regions in the coming years.

Key Players

Leading players in the Ventilators companies include Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), ResMed (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), ZOLL Medical Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Löwenstein Medical SE & Co. KG (Germany), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Skanray Technologies Ltd. (India), aXcent Medical GmbH (Germany), Metran Co., Ltd. (Japan), MAGNAMED (Brazil), Leistung Ingeniería SRL (Argentina), Breas Medical AB (Sweden), Airon Corporation (US), TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia), Bio-Med Devices, Inc. (US), HEYER Medical AG (Germany), AgVa Healthcare (India), Biodesign Innovation Labs (India), NOCCARC Robotics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Umbulizer (India), Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. (India), and AVI Healthcare (India).

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