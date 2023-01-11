Data logger market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global data logger market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,168.65 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Logger Market 2023-2027

Global data logger market - Five forces

The global data logger market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global data logger market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global data logger market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (stand-alone systems and automated systems/modules) and measurement (pressure, power, temperature, humidity, and others).

The stand-alone systems segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone data loggers have many applications in industries such as food and beverage, automotive, oil and gas, industrial, and water and wastewater. They are generally used for testing, managing, and monitoring applications. Thus, the widespread application of these systems across industries will facilitate the growth of the stand-alone systems segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global data logger market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global data logger market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is one of the main centers for outsourced products due to the availability of cheap labor. However, with economic development, wages in the country will rise. Therefore, many companies are slowly shifting to automated systems and modules. These factors will support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global data logger market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The dominance of the oil and gas industry in the application segment is driving market growth.

The oil and gas industry requires multiple data loggers to manage and measure various processes and operations.

Some of the applications of data acquisition equipment in this industry include oil and natural gas recovery and processing, vapor temperature and pressure monitoring, biogas and natural gas production and conversion measurements, and water pressure and pumping efficiency measurement.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for customized automation solutions is a key trend in the market.

Most end-users prefer separate data carriers due to low investment costs. As a result, the demand for customized automation solutions is increasing and their costs are expected to decrease by the end of the forecast period.

Custom automation solutions enable end-users to connect multiple data loggers to perform the automated test, measurement, and control functions. The demand for such customized solutions is expected to increase, fueling the growth of the global data logger market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High capital investments for software solutions are challenging the market.

By connecting different data loggers wirelessly or via Ethernet/USB cables, the initial costs of acquiring and integrating software solutions are high.

However, small and medium-sized end users find it difficult to acquire such software solutions, which limits the growth of the global data collection market.

Thus, the need to make high capital investments in software solutions may challenge the growth of the global data logger market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this data logger market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data logger market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the data logger market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the data logger market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data logger market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The data center market size is expected to increase by USD 615.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.98%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (IT infrastructure, power management system, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The software-defined data center (SDDC) market size is expected to increase by USD 84.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.31%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (SDS, SDN, and SDC) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Data Logger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,168.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc, AiM Tech Srl, Ammonit Measurement GmbH, Chauvin Arnoux Group, Delphin Technology AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Delta OHM Srl, Dickson Inc, ELPRO BUCHS AG, Gemini Data Loggers (UK) Ltd., Influx Technology Ltd, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd, Larasian Ltd, McLaren Group Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Measurement



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global data logger market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global data logger market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Measurement Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Measurement Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Stand-alone systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Stand-alone systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Stand-alone systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automated systems/modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automated systems/modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automated systems/modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Measurement

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Measurement - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Measurement - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Measurement

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Measurement



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Measurement

7.3 Pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Pressure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Pressure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Pressure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Temperature - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Temperature - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Temperature - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Temperature - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Temperature - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Humidity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Humidity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Humidity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Humidity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Humidity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Measurement

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Measurement ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc

Exhibit 124: Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Accsense Monitoring Systems and Data Loggers Inc - Key offerings

12.5 AiM Tech Srl

Exhibit 127: AiM Tech Srl - Overview



Exhibit 128: AiM Tech Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: AiM Tech Srl - Key offerings

12.6 Chauvin Arnoux Group

Exhibit 130: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Overview



Exhibit 131: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Chauvin Arnoux Group - Key offerings

12.7 Delphin Technology AG

Exhibit 133: Delphin Technology AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Delphin Technology AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Delphin Technology AG - Key offerings

12.8 Delta Electronics Inc

Exhibit 136: Delta Electronics Inc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Delta Electronics Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Delta Electronics Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Delta Electronics Inc - Segment focus

12.9 Delta OHM Srl

Exhibit 140: Delta OHM Srl - Overview



Exhibit 141: Delta OHM Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Delta OHM Srl - Key offerings

12.10 Dickson Inc

Exhibit 143: Dickson Inc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dickson Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Dickson Inc - Key offerings

12.11 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 146: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 151: Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kimo Electronic Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 McLaren Group Ltd.

Exhibit 154: McLaren Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: McLaren Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: McLaren Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: McLaren Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 National Instruments Corp.

Exhibit 158: National Instruments Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: National Instruments Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: National Instruments Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: National Instruments Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: National Instruments Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 163: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 168: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 173: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio