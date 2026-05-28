Dataknox Solutions' "Navigating a Seller's Market as an Enterprise Buyer" Provides Guidance on Managing Today's IT Hardware Supply Constraints

NEWARK, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full spectrum IT infrastructure managed services provider (MSP), today announced the release of a new industry guide, Navigating a Seller's Market as an Enterprise Buyer, providing guidance for enterprises on overcoming today's IT hardware supply constraints.

Dataknox Solutions' "Navigating a Seller’s Market as an Enterprise Buyer"

The guide examines the rapidly shifting dynamics of the global enterprise hardware market, where increasing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing is placing significant pressure on the availability of key components such as DRAM, enterprise SSDs and advanced server hardware. Over the past year, organizations have experienced dramatic shifts in infrastructure procurement, with historically available components now frequently subject to allocation programs, extended lead times and volatile pricing conditions.

"Many enterprise buyers are encountering supply chain conditions they simply haven't had to deal with before," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox Solutions. "In many cases it's not a matter of finding the best price or lead time, it's a matter of finding availability at all."

Industry analysts project that AI server shipments could grow between 40% and 60% annually, placing continued pressure on semiconductor manufacturing capacity. At the same time, memory and storage manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing hyperscale cloud providers and large-scale AI deployments.

Recent strategic decisions by major manufacturers further illustrate the shift: Micron has moved away from portions of the consumer SSD market to focus on enterprise and data center solutions, while Samsung is expected to discontinue certain SATA SSD production lines in favor of newer storage architectures.

Navigating a Seller's Market as an Enterprise Buyer explores how market changes impact enterprise infrastructure buyers and outlines practical strategies organizations can adopt to maintain operational stability. Strategies to help buyers navigate this complex market covered in the guide include:

Extending infrastructure lifecycles through third-party maintenance

Leveraging hybrid infrastructure and cloud deployments

Exploring flexible hardware rental models

Strengthening cybersecurity around aging infrastructure

Building resilient sourcing strategies through diversified supply chains

The report also provides a market overview explaining why infrastructure pricing has become increasingly volatile as demand from hyperscale AI deployments continues to reshape semiconductor supply and demand.

"With nearly a decade of experience sourcing infrastructure across OEMs, distributors and secondary markets, we've seen firsthand how supply chain conditions evolve," added Dham. "The organizations that navigate these environments most successfully are the ones that adapt their procurement strategies early."

Download the guide from Dataknox Solutions at: https://www.dataknox.io/buyers-guide/

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io.

SOURCE Dataknox Solutions Inc