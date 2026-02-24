Dataknox Secures Priority Access to NVIDIA Rubin NVL8 2U Hardware for Frontier Workloads

Facing fixed global capacity, pre-orders secure priority in the initial production run

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and managed service provider (MSP), once again secured priority access to leading AI servers, this time with 2U liquid-cooled AI servers powered by eight NVIDIA Rubin GPU allocations . The NVIDIA Rubin NVL8 platform represents a fundamental rethinking of AI server architecture. Instead of treating GPUs, networking, memory and power as loosely coupled components, NVL8 unifies them into a single, purpose-built compute fabric. The result is an ultra-dense 2U system that delivers hyperscale-class performance in a fraction of the physical footprint.

"Dataknox continues to partner with leading manufacturers to deliver AI hardware solutions pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox. "As our clients' needs continue to evolve and grow, Dataknox's ability to provide priority access and cut wait times ensures they can remain at the forefront of innovation."

The NVIDIA Rubin NVL8 is designed for organizations operating at the edge of what today's infrastructure can support, especially for teams that cannot afford thermal throttling, interconnect bottlenecks or unpredictable scaling limits. The Rubin NVL8 platform is engineered as a complete, production-grade AI node, ready for rack-scale deployment, while the NVIDIA NVL8 HGX baseboard is purpose-built for extreme parallelism and sustained performance under full load.

The core platform architecture is comprised of:

8× NVIDIA Rubin GPUs via NVL8 HGX baseboard

Dual Gen-6 Intel® Xeon® CPUs (up to 350W each)

Up to 32× DDR5 DIMMs (6400 MHz)

Fully direct-to-chip liquid cooling

54V DC busbar architecture Supporting up to 24kW

The NVIDIA Rubin NLV8 priority access follows on the heels of Dataknox's priority access to the QuantaGrid D75H-10U powered by the NVIDIA HGX B300 platform with dual Intel® Xeon® 6 processor. Dataknox sold out of the initial 128 units available.

The NVIDIA Rubin NVL8 is the latest addition to Dataknox's AI servers , which include hardware from leading manufacturers such as, Dell, Gigabyte, HPE , Lenovo, SuperMicro and more. With Dataknox's free, no-commitment GPU trial , clients can dive into the world of AI without upfront investment and test-drive the latest GPUs to find the perfect match for any project.

As a NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Dataknox has achieved the Compute and Visualization competencies in the NVIDIA Partner Network. Dataknox not only provides authentic NVIDIA hardware, but also fast shipping and 24/7 on-call support to meet customer deployment and optimization needs.

In the face of fixed global capacity, Dataknox expects the initial (September 2026) manufacturing run of NVIDIA Rubin NLV8 to sell out quickly. Contact Dataknox today to pre-order yours today.

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at http://www.dataknox.io .

