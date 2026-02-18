Dataknox Solutions Named to CRN's MSP500 List for 2026

As an Elite 150 honoree, Dataknox is recognized for its extensive managed services portfolio,

including on-premises and off-premises capabilities

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and managed service provider (MSP), announced today it has been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The latest honor for Dataknox follows being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2025 , ranking #9 overall among independent companies in the region with a 63% growth rate in recent years.

"Dataknox's growth and success are the results of listening, adapting and delivering consistently for our customers," said Ankush Dham, CEO of Dataknox. "We now support more than 100,000 servers in the field with 24/7 same-day and next-day service-level agreements, parts management, dedicated technicians, forward stocking locations and ticket management, making Dataknox a trusted partner globally for third-party maintenance."

