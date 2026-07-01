Dataro's Bloomerang Integration Goes Live, Making Predictive Fundraising Available to More Than 24,000 Nonprofits

Predictive donor signals and AI prospect research are now available directly within the Bloomerang Intelligent Giving Platform on select plans.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataro, a fundraising intelligence platform, today launched its integration with Bloomerang, the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits. First announced at GiveCon 2026 as part of a strategic partnership between the two companies, the integration is now generally available to Bloomerang customers on select plans.

Dataro's Bloomerang integration is live, bringing predictive donor signals, recommended actions, and AI prospect research directly into Bloomerang on select plans.

The integration brings three capabilities inside Bloomerang: predictive scores on every donor record that show who needs attention, daily recommended actions that guide the next best step, and on-demand AI prospect research that compiles a donor's giving history, affinity signals and recommended next steps — all directly inside the Bloomerang Giving Platform.

The integration brings turnkey predictive fundraising to teams of every size, with no separate login, contract or manual data export required.

"Fundraising teams aren't short on effort. They're short on clarity. With Dataro built into the platform, every donor record carries a recommendation, and every Monday morning starts with a plan instead of a question. This isn't a feature we're adding to Bloomerang. It's the direction the platform is going," said Dennis Fois, Chief Executive Officer at Bloomerang.

Inside Bloomerang, every donor record now shows fundraisers:

Which donors are at risk of lapsing this month, and when to reach out

Which donors are ready to give right now, with a suggested ask

Which one-time donors are strong candidates to become monthly supporters

Which donors are ready to increase their giving to mid-level

Which donors are ready to give at a major gift level

For major gift preparation and deeper donor research, the integration also includes AI prospect reports, compiled on demand inside Bloomerang with no manual research required.

As donor demographics shift and competition for charitable dollars intensifies, nonprofit fundraising teams face growing pressure to do more with less. Bloomerang customers already outperform sector averages, recording average one-time gifts of $166, 37% larger than the industry norm. Dataro's predictive models are built to compound that advantage by surfacing the best next action at the right moment, so teams spend less time digging through their data and more time building the relationships that fuel their missions.

"Fundraisers ask the same question every morning: what do my donors need today? This partnership answers it," said Tim Paris, Chief Executive Officer at Dataro. "We partnered with Bloomerang because this technology should serve nonprofits of every size — that's how we live our mission of helping more nonprofits adopt AI and grow their impact, faster. Dataro brings the Decision Layer. Bloomerang brings the market-leading CRM and giving tools. Together, we turn donor data into clear, guided action inside the workflow teams already use."

The integration launch comes as Dataro prepares to release Dataro 3.0, the newest version of its standalone predictive fundraising platform, delivering sharper predictions, better prioritization, and more time saved for teams using Dataro.

To learn more about the integration, visit dataro.io/bloomerang.

About Dataro

Dataro is a fundraising intelligence platform that helps nonprofits prioritize outreach with predictive insights and recommended actions. Learn more at dataro.io.

About Bloomerang

Bloomerang is the intelligent Giving Platform trusted by more than 24,000 nonprofits. Learn more at bloomerang.com.

Media contact

Nic Miller

Head of Marketing @ Dataro

[email protected]

(415) 851-5816

SOURCE Dataro Inc.