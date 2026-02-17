Dataro Raises $14.28M Series A to Power AI-Native Fundraising for Charities

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataro, an AI-driven fundraising intelligence platform, today announced a $14.28 million Series A round led by Blueprint Equity. The funding will support growth in the United States. Dataro will continue to serve charities in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other international markets as teams move faster from data to decisions. It supports a shift away from managing tools and workflows toward managing impact and donor relationships, with AI handling more of the execution behind the scenes.

Left to right: David Lyndon (CTO), Tim Paris (CEO), and Chris Paver (COO), co-founders of Dataro, following the company's $14.28 million Series A announcement led by Blueprint Equity. The funding will support continued investment in Dataro's fundraising intelligence platform for nonprofit teams.

Charities collect vast amounts of donor data through established CRMs, but much of that value remains locked behind manual segmentation and backward-looking reporting. Dataro turns donor data into forward-looking predictions and, increasingly, guided actions. This gives nonprofit teams the same level of focus and decision-making rigor that commercial organizations have long applied to customer engagement.

Instead of asking fundraising teams to "do more," Dataro helps them execute smarter. At Save the Children, for example, Dataro's AI donor targeting improved appeal performance by replacing broad outreach with precisely ranked supporter segments most likely to convert.

"Fundraisers should be spending their time on impact and donor relationships, not managing tools and spreadsheets," said CEO Tim Paris. "Charities already have the data. Dataro brings AI into the workflow so teams can focus on the right supporters, take the right next steps, and consistently improve fundraising outcomes."

"Fundraising teams are at an inflection point," said Francis Donohue, Principal at Blueprint Equity. "Dataro is building an AI-native foundation that helps charities turn data into better decisions, better stewardship, and better results at scale. That conviction is why we've made a significant investment in the company."

The Series A funding will support expansion across product, customer success, sales, and marketing. Dataro will continue investing in AI-native workflows that remove administrative burden from fundraising teams and help close the gap between what the world needs and what charities are able to deliver.

Dataro is led by co-founders Tim Paris (CEO), David Lyndon (CTO), and Chris Paver (COO). The company recently appointed Salvatore Salpietro as Chief Growth Officer and will make further key go-to-market appointments to support its next phase of growth.

About Dataro

Dataro is an AI fundraising system that helps nonprofits turn existing donor data into consistent, day-to-day action. The platform supports acquisition, retention, and stewardship by identifying high-leverage opportunities, prioritizing the right supporters, and guiding teams toward clear next steps.

Working with more than 300 organizations worldwide, Dataro helps nonprofits raise more money with less outreach and improve the donor experience. Customers include World Central Kitchen, Stand Up To Cancer, Amnesty International, and Save the Children across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Dataro is backed by Blueprint Equity, Save the Children, Basis Set, and more. Learn more at dataro.io .

