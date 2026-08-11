Veteran brand executive will scale DataSnap's predictive intelligence portfolio, enterprise partnerships and commercial infrastructure

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSnap®, an embedded analytics and decision intelligence company, today announced the appointment of John Kawaja as President. In his new role, Kawaja will lead DataSnap's corporate strategy, commercial growth and expanding portfolio of predictive intelligence platforms while directing the U.S. market expansion of enterprise AI company RevenueSignals.

DataSnap Appoints Former TaylorMade President John Kawaja to Lead Growth and RevenueSignals’ U.S. Expansion Speed Speed

Kawaja brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience building prominent consumer brands, scaling commercial organizations and leading growth across complex, high-performance businesses. He previously served as President of North America for Xponential Fitness, President of TaylorMade Golf Company and Head of Marketing for Adidas North America.

"Organizations have access to more data than ever, but many still struggle to translate that information into confident, timely decisions," said Kawaja. "DataSnap is building an ecosystem that closes that gap by transforming complex behavioral and operational data into intelligence that leaders can act on. I am excited to help scale the company, strengthen its commercial infrastructure and bring these capabilities to more organizations across the United States."

As part of its next phase of growth, DataSnap has entered into a strategic partnership with RevenueSignals to lead the U.S. commercialization and enterprise deployment of its predictive AI technology.

RevenueSignals analyzes customer behavior and lifecycle data to help organizations identify churn risk, anticipate future outcomes and prioritize the actions most likely to improve retention and long-term customer value. Through the partnership, DataSnap will provide the commercial strategy, enterprise relationships and implementation support required to expand the platform throughout the U.S. market.

"DataSnap brings the market expertise, enterprise infrastructure and leadership necessary to accelerate our expansion in the United States," said Paul Herron, CEO of RevenueSignals. "John's experience scaling major brands, combined with DataSnap's analytics and go-to-market capabilities, creates a powerful foundation for bringing RevenueSignals to a broader enterprise audience."

The efficacy of these predictive capabilities was recently validated by LaserAway, the nation's leading aesthetic dermatology provider, which completed an initial pilot program utilizing the RevenueSignals intelligence platform.

"We are highly encouraged by the initial data from our pilot program," said Paul Baumgarthuber, Chief Marketing Officer of LaserAway. "The ability to accurately forecast customer behavior is critical to our operational efficiency, and we are excited to continue testing and integrating these advanced churn prediction models across our national footprint."

The RevenueSignals partnership expands DataSnap's broader ecosystem of analytics and intelligence products, which includes Bobby®, a behavioral intelligence platform designed to provide objective market orientation, and SQLSMS, a mobile data interface that delivers live database metrics through text messaging.

Under Kawaja's leadership, DataSnap will focus on building a repeatable commercial framework across its portfolio, expanding enterprise partnerships and establishing the company as a leading provider of embedded analytics and predictive decision intelligence.

About DataSnap®

DataSnap® is an embedded analytics and predictive intelligence company that helps organizations turn complex data into clearer decisions and measurable growth. Through retained analytics services, proprietary platforms including Bobby® and SQLSMS, and enterprise AI partnerships, DataSnap supports infrastructure, business intelligence, forecasting, customer behavior and strategic enablement.

SOURCE DataSnap