Bobby Appoints Former U.S. Treasury Engineer Kingsley Osakwe as President; Names Flying V Group Agency of Record

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby , a leading directional bias and institutional liquidity platform, today announced the appointment of Kingsley Osakwe as President. In a move to further accelerate its global market presence, Bobby has also named Flying V Group as its marketing agency of record.

Osakwe joins Bobby following a distinguished tenure at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he served as a General Engineer within the Large Business & International (LB&I) Organization. A specialist in proprietary technology valuation and enterprise R&D credits, Osakwe provided technical oversight for federal engineering initiatives involving some of the world's most complex technical infrastructures.

"Kingsley's expertise in identifying and valuing sophisticated technical patterns for the U.S. Treasury is a perfect match for Bobby's mission," said Robb Fahrion, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Flying V Group. "Bobby was engineered to help users navigate modern volatility by identifying institutional liquidity traps. Kingsley's background ensures users receive industrial-grade intelligence and a robust framework for daily market orientation. We are thrilled to partner with the team to scale this technology to a global audience."

Prior to his work at the Treasury, Osakwe served as a Technical Architect at Olive, engineering secure infrastructure for healthcare systems with over $4B in revenue. His deep experience in cloud architecture and technical readiness will be instrumental as Bobby scales its proprietary Trend Score algorithm and AI-powered pattern recognition tools.

"I am excited to lead a platform that brings institutional-grade transparency to a wider audience," said Osakwe. "Bobby uses advanced behavioral analytics to help users avoid misleading price action and maintain objective directional clarity. My focus is on expanding our technical reach and brand footprint to ensure more people have access to the data they need to navigate complex markets."

The appointment and agency partnership are effective immediately.

SOURCE DataSnap