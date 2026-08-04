Datex Introduces Footprint Analytics. It Speaks Warehouse.

New AI-powered warehouse analytics embedded in Footprint® WMS brings trusted operational intelligence directly into the warehouse.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datex today announced the launch of Footprint Analytics, a new AI-powered warehouse analytics solution embedded directly within Footprint® WMS.

Footprint Analytics introduces a new way for warehouse teams to interact with operational data. Instead of searching through reports or waiting for dashboards to be built, they can simply ask the questions they already ask on the warehouse floor.

Which orders are at risk today?

Which inventory hasn't moved in the last 90 days?

Which customers generated the highest labor costs yesterday?

Footprint Analytics speaks warehouse. It understands the language of warehouse operations, so warehouse teams don't have to learn the language of analytics. Because it's embedded directly within Footprint® WMS, every answer is based on the same trusted warehouse data teams use to run their operations every day.

"Warehouse teams don't think in SQL queries. They think about inventory, labor, throughput, customer SLAs, billing, and compliance," said Derek Armanious, Chief Engineering Officer at Datex. "Footprint Analytics speaks that language. It gives operations teams immediate access to trusted operational intelligence so they can spend less time searching for information and more time running the warehouse."

Embedded directly within Footprint® WMS, Footprint Analytics puts trusted operational insights where warehouse teams work every day. Business users can answer operational questions on their own, while IT maintains governance and security.

Warehouse-aware AI, interactive dashboards, natural language search, automated alerts, years of historical warehouse data, flexible visualizations, and self-service reporting help teams monitor performance, spot trends, and respond faster, all from the same trusted warehouse data model.

See what your warehouse has been trying to tell you.

Get a preview or schedule a personalized demonstration and discover how Footprint Analytics brings trusted operational intelligence directly into Footprint® WMS, so warehouse teams can make faster, more informed decisions. Footprint® WMS Demo for Warehouse Operations | Datex.

About Datex

Datex is a warehouse management SaaS firm that serves operators in complex, regulated third-party logistics, food and beverage, life sciences and industrial industry segments. Driven to make warehouse operations and growth as easy as possible, Datex is best known for Footprint® WMS, a modern WMS platform built to simplify operations for 3PLs and warehouse operators managing complexity and compliance in today's supply chain.

Founded in 1978 and based in Florida, Datex serves over 200 clients across the United States and other global markets. Visit www.datexcorp.com.

SOURCE Datex Inc.