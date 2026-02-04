Datex and Takt Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Warehouse Labor Management

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datex, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse management software (WMS) for complex and regulated storage environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Takt, a pioneer in intelligent labor planning and performance management software. This collaboration aims to help warehouses optimize labor operations, reduce costs, and improve workforce productivity through real-time visibility and insights.

The integration of Takt's labor management technology into the Datex Footprint® WMS empowers warehouse operators with powerful tools to better forecast labor needs, monitor worker performance, and respond faster to operational bottlenecks. Footprint® WMS pushes a near real-time data feed of all warehouse events to Takt, enabling operators to manage and optimize both their workforce and robots. In return, Takt provides highly accurate data on direct and indirect labor costs, which Footprint® WMS combines with their deep knowledge of customer invoicing, offering a comprehensive view of Cost-to-Serve and Profitability that unlocks new opportunities for efficiency and smarter decision-making

"This partnership underscores a shared vision between Datex and Takt to transform labor management in warehousing, delivering integrated tools that enhance operational visibility and agility," said Mike Armanious, CEO of Datex. "Together, we empower customers to reduce costs, respond dynamically to workforce challenges, and meet the growing pressures of labor volatility and service-level expectations"

With this joint solution, warehouse operators will be able to:

Generate intelligent labor plans that align with demand forecasts and SLA requirements

Monitor labor performance in real time with visual dashboards and predictive alerts

Identify inefficiencies and improve workforce accountability

Adapt staffing in response to live order and volume changes

"In 3PL operations, labor is not only the largest cost driver but also one of the most challenging resources to manage," said Glynn LoPresti, CEO of Takt. "By integrating Takt's intelligent labor management with Footprint® WMS, we empower operators to optimize their workforce by improving associate retention, controlling costs, and boosting productivity."

This partnership is a testament to the power of Application Programme Interfaces (API) and a WMS built on top of a Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) - Datex Studio. It enabled us to not only quickly implement the data feed that Takt consumes but also pull select information from Takt's API and bring it right into the WMS, helping alleviate the cognitive load of repeated context switching.

About Datex

Datex is a warehouse management SaaS firm that serves operators in complex, regulated third-party logistics, food and beverage, life sciences and industrial industry segments. Driven to make warehouse operations and growth as easy as possible, Datex is best known for Footprint® WMS, a modern WMS platform built to simplify operations for 3PLs and warehouse operators managing complexity and compliance in today's supply chain. Founded in 1978 and based in Florida, Datex serves over 200 clients across the United States and other global markets.

About Takt

Takt is a labor management and warehouse orchestration company helping logistics providers, retailers, and third-party operators unlock greater efficiency and resilience in their workforce. By combining data-driven insights with practical tools, Takt enables organizations to optimize staffing, balance direct and indirect labor, and adapt to shifting volumes and automation levels. With a focus on measurable outcomes and operational excellence, Takt provides customers with the framework to evaluate their current state, identify opportunities for improvement, and achieve their ideal future of work, all while balancing costs.

SOURCE Datex International Inc.