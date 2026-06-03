Daubert Cromwell Brings Sustainable VCI Films to 3 Major Shows in 2026 Including IMTS, Pack Expo International, and SouthTec

Meet the Team Redefining Corrosion Protection at Three Premier Industry Events This Fall

The Leading Name in Corrosion Prevention® Showcases BioNatur® VCI Technology Across Manufacturing, Packaging, and Metalworking Audiences

ALSIP, Ill., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daubert Cromwell, the leading global manufacturer of VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor) packaging solutions, will exhibit at three major industry trade shows this fall, bringing its landmark Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur® technology to manufacturing, metalworking, and packaging professionals across North America.

Attendees at IMTS 2026, Pack Expo International 2026, and SouthTec 2026 will have the opportunity to meet with Daubert Cromwell's corrosion protection experts, see the BioNatur® films firsthand, and learn how this technology delivers the same proven corrosion protection manufacturers depend on — now with an industry-first end-of-life sustainability story.

Daubert Cromwell Brings BioNatur VCI PE Films to 3 Major Shows in 2026 Including IMTS, Pack Expo, and SouthTec Post this

See Us at These Fall 2026 Shows

Show Dates Location IMTS 2026 September 14–19, 2026 McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Booth #431380 Pack Expo International 2026 October 18–21, 2026 McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, Booth #W-47064 SouthTec 2026 October 21–23, 2026 Greenville Convention Center, Greenville, SC

Visit www.daubertcromwell.com for updates.

What Attendees Will Experience

At each show, Daubert Cromwell representatives will be on hand to demonstrate how Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur® protect metal parts and assemblies throughout the full manufacturing and supply chain lifecycle — and how the films address the growing pressure manufacturers face to reduce plastic waste.

For IMTS attendees — engineers, production managers, and metalworking professionals — the focus will be on how VCI film packaging protects precision-machined components, stamped parts, castings, and multi-metal assemblies against rust and oxidation during manufacture, inter-plant transfer, warehouse storage, and domestic or international shipment. Daubert Cromwell's experts will show how VCI technology eliminates the need for rust-preventive oils, greases, and secondary barrier coatings, delivering clean, ready-to-use parts at every point in the process.

For Pack Expo International attendees — packaging engineers, sustainability managers, and brand owners — the conversation will center on how BioNatur® technology makes Daubert's VCI films the only polyethylene VCI films in the world that are both 100% recyclable and designed to biodegrade in anaerobic environments, including most landfills. With ASTM D5511 testing demonstrating 99.7% biodegradation in under five years (as long as this newly developed product has been in testing) and compliance with the EU Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste, these films give packaging professionals a verifiable, documentable path to reducing plastic impact without changing their protection specifications.

For SouthTec attendees — Southeast region manufacturers, Tier 1 and Tier 2 automotive suppliers, precision machining shops, and fabricators — demonstrations will highlight the practical, day-to-day application of VCI films in protecting ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including steel, cast iron, copper, and mixed-metal assemblies, against corrosion during storage and transit. Attendees will see how a cost-neutral transition to BioNatur® VCI films allows facilities to meet emerging sustainability mandates without disrupting existing packaging workflows.

About Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur®

Corrosion is one of the most costly challenges in modern manufacturing. Metal parts and assemblies are vulnerable to rust, oxidation, and tarnish from the moment they leave a machining center or fabrication line — exposed to humidity, moisture, and airborne contaminants through every stage of production, staging, warehousing, and delivery. Daubert Cromwell's VCI films solve this problem by continuously emitting corrosion-inhibiting molecules within the packaging environment, that form a protective molecular barrier on metal surfaces, inhibiting and effectively halting corrosion. The films require no post-process cleaning and leave parts ready for immediate use upon unpacking.

Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur® build on this proven protection platform with a breakthrough sustainability advancement. Developed in partnership with BioNatur — recognized for its proprietary biodegradation additive technology — these films are the world's first polyethylene VCI films engineered with a true dual end-of-life pathway:

Recycling: Fully compatible with standard polyethylene recycling streams — no segregation required.

Fully compatible with standard polyethylene recycling streams — no segregation required. Landfill Biodegradation: If sent to an anaerobic environment like a landfill, the films biodegrade into water, gases and soil leaving no harmful microplastics. The process also contributes to renewable energy by burning gases from degrading film to generate electricity.

Critically, BioNatur® films perform identically to conventional VCI films during their service life. Corrosion inhibition efficacy, tensile strength, tear resistance, and shelf life are unchanged — the biodegradation process activates only upon exposure to the anaerobic conditions found in most landfills, not during normal use or storage.

"Whether we're talking to a machining shop that ships parts to customers across the country, an automotive supplier managing a global supply chain, or a packaging engineer working to hit sustainability targets, the message is the same: you don't have to choose between protecting your parts and protecting the planet," said Karen Clements, Director of Marketing, Daubert Cromwell. "We're excited to bring that message to IMTS, Pack Expo, and SouthTec this fall and to show the industry what's possible when corrosion prevention and sustainability come together."

Schedule a Meeting

Daubert Cromwell invites engineers, operations managers, packaging professionals, sustainability teams, and supply chain leaders to connect with their team at any of the three shows. To schedule a meeting in advance, request product samples, or learn more about Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur®, visit:

https://daubertcromwell.com/daubert-vci-films-bionatur-biodegradable/

SOURCE Daubert Cromwell