Daubert Cromwell Launches World's First 100% Anaerobically Biodegradable and Recyclable VCI Films with BioNatur® Technology

Innovation in Corrosion Solutions from The Leading Name in Corrosion Prevention®

ALSIP, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing challenge of plastic waste accumulating in landfills for centuries, Daubert Cromwell introduces a groundbreaking solution: Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur®. These innovative films are the only polyethylene VCI films designed to biodegrade in anaerobic environments, including most landfills, while also being 100% recyclable. This dual capability marks a significant advancement in sustainable industrial packaging - one that protects both metal components and the planet.

VCI (Volatile Corrosion Inhibitor) films are a critical tool in modern manufacturing and supply chains. Metal parts and assemblies - from precision-machined components and stamped parts to automotive subassemblies, aerospace hardware, and heavy equipment - are highly vulnerable to corrosion from moisture, humidity, and airborne contaminants at every stage of their journey: from the production floor through intermediate storage, and on to final shipment anywhere in the world. Daubert Cromwell's VCI films work by continuously emitting corrosion-inhibiting chemistry that form a protective molecular layer on metal surfaces, effectively halting rust and oxidation. The result is reliable, long-term protection that requires no oils, greases, or secondary barrier coatings — and leaves metal parts clean and ready for immediate use upon unpacking.

For more information on this pioneering development, visit https://daubertcromwell.com/daubert-vci-films-bionatur-biodegradable/.

The Sustainability Challenge in Industrial Packaging

Every year, despite the industry's best effort to recycle, over 95% of flexible plastic packaging ends up in landfills, where it can persist for centuries. For manufacturers, this presents a growing tension: VCI film packaging is crucial for protecting high-value metal parts and assemblies during shipping and storage, and the sheer volume of VCI film consumed across metalworking, automotive, aerospace, and heavy equipment industries contributes significantly to plastic waste accumulation because, unlike organic waste and paper packaging, traditional plastic does not break down.

Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur® offer a practical and effective response to this critical issue. Developed in partnership with BioNatur Plastics, a company recognized for its breakthrough additive technology, these films enable plastic to anaerobically biodegrade naturally in landfill conditions, without sacrificing any of the longer-term corrosion and physical protection that manufacturers demand for their metal parts.

Dual Pathway to Sustainability

Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur provide companies with a clear path to meet stringent sustainability goals without compromising the protection of their metal parts and assemblies, and without incurring additional costs. These films are engineered for real-world disposal scenarios, offering two distinct and environmentally responsible end-of-life options:

Recycling: The films can be recycled seamlessly with other polyethylene-based products, eliminating the need for segregation or special handling.

The films can be recycled seamlessly with other polyethylene-based products, eliminating the need for segregation or special handling. Landfill Biodegradation: If sent to an anaerobic environment like a landfill, the films biodegrade into water, gases and soil leaving no harmful microplastics behind.

"Daubert Cromwell is proud to introduce Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur — a truly groundbreaking solution that uniquely combines 100% recyclability with natural biodegradation in anaerobic environments, including most landfills," said Karen Clements, Director of Marketing. "This innovative approach allows companies to confidently do the right thing for the environment, ensuring their used films either break down into water and soil or are seamlessly recycled — without compromising the corrosion protection their metal parts depend on throughout manufacture, storage, and shipment."

Performance Without Compromise

For manufacturers and supply chain managers, there is no trade-off between sustainability and protection. Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur are engineered to perform identically to traditional VCI films across all critical performance metrics: tensile strength, tear resistance, corrosion inhibition efficacy, and shelf life. The films protect a broad range of metals - including steel, cast iron, copper, and multi-metal assemblies - against rust, tarnish, and oxidation throughout the full protection lifecycle, whether that spans days on a production floor or months in a warehouse or ocean freight container.

This performance stability ensures the film remains fully effective during use and storage, only beginning to break down when exposed to anaerobic conditions — such as those found in most landfills. Crucially, this process also contributes to renewable energy generation, as the broken-down material converts into landfill gas, which is captured and generated into electric power.

Unlike previous degradable plastics that often led to microplastic fragmentation or required specialized composting facilities, Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur leave no harmful residue and impose no new requirements on waste management infrastructure.

Meeting Regulatory and Industry Standards

The films meet the EU Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste, with ASTM D5511 biodegradability testing demonstrating 99.7% biodegradation in under five years (as long as this newly developed additive has been in testing) under anaerobic conditions. This gives manufacturers in regulated industries — including automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and aerospace and defense contractors — a verifiable, documentable path to reduced plastic impact across their operations.

This innovative approach allows companies to reduce their plastic footprint and proactively address future packaging regulations, even if their production and shipment volumes remain constant.

A New Standard for Responsible Corrosion Protection

Daubert Cromwell has long operated at the intersection of corrosion prevention and materials science. The introduction of Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur extends that leadership into sustainability, offering manufacturers a seamless, cost-neutral transition to packaging that protects metal parts with the same proven VCI performance — while also protecting the environment.

Whether you are packaging individual machined components, palletizing assembled sub-systems, or wrapping large equipment for export shipment, Daubert VCI Films with BioNatur deliver the corrosion protection your operations require and the environmental responsibility your stakeholders increasingly demand.

To explore how these biodegradable VCI films can support your corrosion protection and environmental objectives, please visit https://daubertcromwell.com/daubert-vci-films-bionatur-biodegradable/.

SOURCE Daubert Cromwell