Dave Matthews Band Brings Official Recordings from Every Tour Stop to nugs

Beginning June 23, fans can stream next-day audio after every show

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, announced today that beginning June 23 at Dave Matthews Band's Mystic Lake Amphitheater show in Shakopee, MN, fans can now stream official audio from every stop on the band's tour, with each show arriving on nugs the day after it's performed. Fans will also be able to catch up with select shows from the beginning of the summer tour, which are on nugs.

Dave Matthews Band now streaming on nugs

Members of Dave Matthews Band Warehouse fan association will receive a complimentary three-month trial of nugs, providing them with special access to Dave Matthews Band concert audio all summer long. Warehouse members will also be eligible for additional member-exclusive offers and incentives in the future.

For fans who follow the band from city to city, it means never missing a show. Every setlist, every sit-in, every one-of-a-kind moment will be on nugs the next day, ready to play again and again. Beyond The Warehouse offer, Dave Matthews Band fans new to nugs can start exploring the band's live catalog with a complimentary one-month trial available at launch.

While the partnership launches alongside Summer Tour 2026, nugs will remain the band's live audio home year-round, carrying new shows as Dave Matthews Band continues to tour.

For more than three decades, Dave Matthews Band has built one of the most dedicated live music communities in the world, with fans following the band's evolving setlists, standout performances, and unique show-to-show moments. The partnership makes nugs the streaming home for the band's tour audio, alongside thousands of recordings from some of the world's most celebrated touring artist.

"At nugs, we've always believed that live music is about more than a single night. It's about following the journey of a tour and hearing how the music evolves from show to show," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. "Dave Matthews Band has one of the most passionate fan communities in music, and we're thrilled to expand their presence with nugs. By making audio from every show available the day after it's played, we're giving fans a new way to stay connected to the tour and revisit the performances that make each night unique."

The addition of Dave Matthews Band continues nugs' commitment to providing fans with artist-official concert recordings from the world's leading touring acts. Subscribers can stream across web, iOS, Android, Sonos, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, BluOS, and Roon.

For more information on Dave Matthews Band and nugs membership options, please visit www.nugs.net/dmb, http://www.davematthewsband.com and https://www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com .

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

ABOUT DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and is the only band to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, DMB has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. In 2019, the United Nations designated Dave Matthews Band as Environmental Goodwill Ambassadors and they have planted 5 million trees with the Nature Conservancy. The band has a long philanthropic history—they have raised over $65 million for a wide variety of causes in their hometown and around the world, have planted over 5 million trees, and have hosted numerous benefit concerts.

For Dave Matthews Band, contact:

Allison Elbl / [email protected]

Media Contact:

Lauren Glascock

Interdependence Public Relations

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE nugs