Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear Tour Livestreams on nugs

Fans can watch three subscriber-exclusive Zac Brown Band livestreams on nugs, with new and eligible returning subscribers able to sign up for just $5/month for three months

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced its first subscriber-exclusive livestreams featuring Zac Brown Band, bringing the Love & Fear Tour to nugs members beginning with the August 2 performance at Fenway Park, followed by two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 19 and 20. Fans can watch each livestream exclusively on nugs before it becomes available to watch on demand after the broadcast.

Zac Brown Band Love & Fear Tour Livestreams

The August 2 Fenway Park performance will also be simulcast on Radio Margaritaville on SiriusXM, giving fans another way to experience one of the tour's biggest nights.

Coinciding with the livestreams, nugs is offering new and eligible returning subscribers its best monthly offer of the year. Through August 15, fans can sign up for three months of membership for just $5 per month (regularly $14.99 per month), giving them access to Zac Brown Band livestreams and everything else nugs has to offer.

Known for their genre-blending sound and electrifying live performances, Zac Brown Band has cultivated one of the most passionate fan communities in music. The Love & Fear Tour showcases the band's signature musicianship, fan-favorite hits and dynamic stage production, making these performances some of the most anticipated stops of the tour.

Following each livestream, official concert audio and on-demand video will be available on nugs, allowing fans to revisit every performance long after the final encore.

"Few bands deliver a live experience quite like Zac Brown Band," said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. "We're excited to give fans the opportunity to couch tour with Zac Brown Band again on nugs. Whether they're tuning in live or coming back to watch and listen on demand, these livestreams give fans a front-row seat to the Love & Fear Tour from wherever they are."

In addition to Zac Brown Band livestreams, nugs subscribers receive access to exclusive concert livestreams, official concert recordings and on-demand performances from today's leading touring artists.

For more information about Zac Brown Band livestreams or to sign up for nugs, please visit http://nugs.net/zacbrownband.

Offer Eligibility

The $5/month Summer offer is available to new and eligible returning subscribers (more than one month since last billing end date) via nugs.net only. Previous promo participants remain eligible. After three months at $5/month, the subscription renews at $14.99/month unless canceled. Cannot be combined with other offers. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT NUGS

nugs is the premier destination for concert livestreams, on-demand concert video, and high-quality audio. Providing fans with access to their favorite artists, nugs makes it easy to experience the energy and excitement of live music from anywhere.

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for sharing concert recordings, nugs has grown into the leading live music service for today's top touring acts. Partnering with legendary artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Pearl Jam, and Metallica, as well as fast-rising favorites like Billy Strings, Goose, and Johnny Blue Skies, nugs offers unparalleled access to official concert recordings and livestreams, bringing the magic of live music straight to fans around the globe.

nugs is available on the web at nugs.net, iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV devices, CarPlay, Android Auto, Roon, Sonos and BluOS.

ABOUT SIRIUSXM

SiriusXM is a leading North American audio entertainment company, offering subscription (SiriusXM), streaming (Pandora), and advertising services, along with a broad range of live and on-demand content. The company reaches an audience of roughly 255 million monthly listeners. Further information can be found at https://www.siriusxm.com/

Contact: Lauren Glascock

Interdependence

314-619-9627

[email protected]

SOURCE nugs