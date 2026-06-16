David Armstrong Takes Listeners on a Musical Journey Through All 50 States

Three-volume "My Country 'Tis of Thee" collection honors America's people, places and heritage during the nation's 250th anniversary

SWANVILLE, Minn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty states, fifty original songs and one musical celebration of America come together in David Armstrong's three-CD collection, My Country 'Tis of Thee. Created in recognition of the United States' 250th anniversary, the project offers listeners a state-by-state journey through the landscapes, traditions, history and communities that have shaped the nation.

My Country 'Tis of Thee Volumes 1, 2 and 3 feature an original song dedicated to each of America's fifty states. Musical Artist David Armstrong

My Country 'Tis of Thee Volumes 1, 2 and 3 feature an original song dedicated to each of America's fifty states. The collection travels from the rocky coastlines of Maine and the deserts of Arizona to the mountains of Colorado, the lakes of Minnesota, the musical heritage of Tennessee and the wide-open horizons of Texas.

Written in Armstrong's signature Heartwave style, the songs combine uplifting melodies, emotional storytelling, patriotism and positive reflection. Each composition highlights the individual character of a state while celebrating the shared values and experiences that connect Americans from coast to coast.

"Every state has a story worth telling," Armstrong said. "As America reaches this historic milestone, I wanted to create something that honors our past while celebrating the beauty, diversity and strength of the people and communities that make up our country."

The collection arrives as communities nationwide prepare to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. Armstrong hopes the songs will support anniversary celebrations and provide tourism organizations, state agencies, schools, historical groups, fairs, festivals and patriotic events with an inspiring way to showcase their states.

Each song encourages listeners to discover the landmarks, natural wonders, traditions and local character found throughout America. Together, the three albums celebrate the pride and identity of each state while telling a larger story of national unity, gratitude and shared heritage.

The project represents years of songwriting and production and is among the most extensive independent musical collections devoted to all fifty states.

Digital downloads, streaming editions and physical CDs are available at:

www.DavidArmstrongOnline.com

About David Armstrong

David Armstrong is an American independent recording artist, songwriter and creator of the Heartwave genre. His music combines uplifting themes, emotional storytelling, inspiration and positive reflection while celebrating the people, places, values and experiences that bring communities together.

Media Contact

David Armstrong

Littleswan Publishing

Email:[email protected]

Phone: 320-733-0361

SOURCE David Armstrong