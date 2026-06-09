David Armstrong Releases Historic Three-CD Collection Celebrating All 50 States for America's 250th Anniversary

SWANVILLE, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th Anniversary in 2026, independent recording artist and Heartwave creator David Armstrong has completed an ambitious musical project unlike any other: a three-CD collection featuring an original song dedicated to each of the fifty states.

All 50 state Heartwave songs found on My Country Tis Of Thee Volume 1, 2 & 3 CD's

Titled "My Country 'Tis of Thee" Volumes 1, 2, and 3, the collection honors the landscapes, people, heritage, culture, and enduring spirit that make each state unique. Together, the three albums form a musical journey across America—from the rocky coastlines of Maine and the deserts of Arizona to the mountains of Colorado, the lakes of Minnesota, the music of Tennessee, and the vast horizons of Texas.

Created in Armstrong's signature Heartwave style, the songs blend uplifting melodies, storytelling, patriotism, and emotional connection. Each composition was written to capture the character and identity of a state while celebrating the shared values that unite Americans from coast to coast.

"This project began with a simple idea," said Armstrong. "Every state has a story worth telling. As our nation reaches this historic milestone, I wanted to create something that honors not only America's past, but also the beauty, diversity, and strength of the states and communities that make up our country."

The release arrives during nationwide preparations for the United States Semiquincentennial, the official commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026. The anniversary is inspiring celebrations, cultural projects, educational initiatives, and community events across the nation.

Armstrong hopes the songs will serve as a positive and inspiring contribution to the anniversary observance, offering tourism organizations, state agencies, historical groups, schools, community celebrations, and patriotic events a unique musical way to showcase their states.

Each song is designed to evoke pride of place while encouraging listeners to discover the landmarks, traditions, natural wonders, and local character that define America's fifty states. The collection celebrates both individual state identities and the larger American story they collectively tell.

The project represents years of songwriting and production work and stands as one of the most extensive state-themed musical collections released by an independent artist. Through Heartwave music, Armstrong seeks to inspire connection, appreciation, and a renewed sense of gratitude for the people and places that have shaped the nation over the past 250 years.

Digital downloads, streaming editions, and physical CDs are available through David Armstrong's official website. www.davidarmstrongonline.com

About David Armstrong

David Armstrong is an American independent recording artist, songwriter, and creator of the Heartwave genre. His music combines uplifting themes, emotional storytelling, inspiration, and positive reflection. With a growing catalog of original recordings, Armstrong's work focuses on celebrating people, places, values, and experiences that bring communities together.

Media Contact

David Armstrong

Littleswan Publishing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 320-733-0361

SOURCE David Armstrong