David Faye named a 2026 Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award Finalist

CALABASAS, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Faye has been named a finalist for the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award by Vistage, the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The Lifetime Achievement Award honors long-standing members who see no finish line in their pursuit of world class. With a track record of bold decisions benefiting company, community and beyond, these leaders are a beacon to their peers.

Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award

David Faye is the CEO of Faye, a technology services firm specializing in CRM, customer experience, and AI-enabled solutions. Across more than two decades as a Vistage member, David has continually evolved his company to stay at the leading edge of his field, a testament to his commitment to lifelong learning. His peers value his curiosity and his generosity with hard-won insight.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by Vistage with this Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition reflects not only my personal commitment to continuous learning and adaptation, but also the unwavering dedication and innovative spirit of the entire Faye team. The great team at Faye inspires me every day. And, Vistage has been an indispensable part of my journey, providing the insights and peer support necessary to evolve and thrive in a dynamic industry." said David Faye, CEO of Faye.

"David embodies the spirit of lifelong learning this award celebrates. Across many years he has continually reinvented his company to stay ahead, and he shares what he learns with characteristic generosity. I am delighted to see him recognized," said Bonita Garcia, Vistage Master Chair and Executive Coach.

For more information on Vistage, visit vistage.com.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 65 years, we've been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions. Today, more than 45,000 members in 40 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. Learn more at vistage.com.

SOURCE Faye