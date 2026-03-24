Faye and Airia Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Secure Enterprise AI Adoption

CALABASAS, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in AI strategy, software deployment, and integrations, today announced a strategic partnership with Airia, the premier enterprise AI orchestration and governance platform. This collaboration significantly expands Faye's AI practice, providing organizations with a comprehensive framework to build, secure, and scale agentic AI solutions.

As enterprises move beyond experimental AI toward full-scale operationalization, the partnership addresses the critical need for governance and security. By combining Faye's deep expertise in AI strategy and systems integration with Airia's model-agnostic orchestration layer, businesses can now deploy sophisticated AI agents while maintaining strict data privacy and compliance standards.

"Our mission has always been to make the world's best software even better, and in the era of AI, that means making it safer and more impactful," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "Airia provides the essential orchestration and governance layer that our clients need to move from AI prototypes to production-ready agents. This partnership allows us to deliver a full-stack AI offering that prioritizes security without sacrificing speed or innovation."

The partnership enables Faye and their clients to leverage Airia's key capabilities, including:

Rapid Agent Prototyping: Utilizing Airia's no-code and pro-code tools to accelerate the development of custom AI agents.

Utilizing Airia's no-code and pro-code tools to accelerate the development of custom AI agents. Enterprise-Grade Governance: Implementing AI firewalls, data loss prevention (DLP), and audit trails to ensure responsible AI usage.

Implementing AI firewalls, data loss prevention (DLP), and audit trails to ensure responsible AI usage. Seamless Integration and Connectivity: Connecting AI agents to the systems teams already use by leveraging Airia's support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). With access to hundreds of pre-built connectors and MCP Apps, Faye can integrate AI with tools like Salesforce, NetSuite, and Snowflake while delivering interactive, non-textual interfaces.

Connecting AI agents to the systems teams already use by leveraging Airia's support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP). With access to hundreds of pre-built connectors and MCP Apps, Faye can integrate AI with tools like Salesforce, NetSuite, and Snowflake while delivering interactive, non-textual interfaces. Model-Agnostic Flexibility: Accessing a vast library of commercial and open-source models—including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta—through a unified orchestration layer to optimize for performance and cost.

"Faye's track record of delivering high-impact AI strategy makes them the ideal partner to help enterprises navigate the complexities of AI adoption," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Together, we are removing the friction and security concerns that often stall AI initiatives, giving leadership teams the confidence to scale AI across their entire organization."

This announcement follows Faye's recent recognition as the Intercom Services Partner of the Year, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the AI and CX sectors.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control.

SOURCE Faye