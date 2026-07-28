David Frozen Dessert Arrives at Target Nationwide

Following a 28-minute online sellout, David brings its high-protein, low-calorie frozen dessert pints to Target stores across the country.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David today announced that David Frozen Dessert pints are now available in the frozen aisle at Target stores nationwide. The launch marks the product's first national retail expansion following its online debut in June, when all four flavors sold out in 28 minutes.

David Frozen Dessert was created around the same principle that defines the brand's bars: delivering as much protein as possible for as few calories as possible, without compromising taste or texture. Each pint contains 30 grams of protein, 210 to 260 calories, and 2 grams of sugar or less.