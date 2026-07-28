David Frozen Dessert Arrives at Target Nationwide

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David Protein

Jul 28, 2026, 13:57 ET

Following a 28-minute online sellout, David brings its high-protein, low-calorie frozen dessert pints to Target stores across the country.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David today announced that David Frozen Dessert pints are now available in the frozen aisle at Target stores nationwide. The launch marks the product's first national retail expansion following its online debut in June, when all four flavors sold out in 28 minutes.

David Frozen Dessert was created around the same principle that defines the brand's bars: delivering as much protein as possible for as few calories as possible, without compromising taste or texture. Each pint contains 30 grams of protein, 210 to 260 calories, and 2 grams of sugar or less.

"People typically have to choose between a dessert that tastes indulgent and one that aligns with their nutritional goals," said Peter Rahal, Founder & CEO of David. "We created David Frozen Dessert to eliminate that tradeoff, and we're excited to expand into Target to make it available to more consumers."

The lineup includes four flavors:

  • Cookie Dough: A creamy, slow-churned vanilla base with buttery depth, soft cookie dough chunks, chocolatey flakes, and dark chocolatey swirls. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint.
  • Triple Peanut Butter: A creamy, slow-churned peanut butter base with peanut butter flakes and thick peanut butter ribbons. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint.
  • Triple Chocolate: A rich, velvety, fudgy chocolatey base with chocolatey flakes and smooth, glossy chocolatey swirls. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint.
  • Vanilla Bean: A creamy, slow-churned base studded with specks of vanilla bean. 30g protein, 210 calories, <1g sugar per pint.

Available now at Target for $7.99 per pint.

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About David

David designs tools to increase muscle and decrease fat. From the highest protein-per-calorie bar on the market to its newest innovation, David Frozen Dessert, every product delivers maximum protein, minimum calories, and no compromise on taste. To learn more, visit www.davidprotein.com

SOURCE David Protein

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