David Launches High-Protein Frozen Dessert

David Frozen Dessert was created with the same principle that defines the brand's bars: more protein, fewer calories, and no compromise on experience. Each pint delivers 30 grams of protein, with flavors ranging from 210 to 260 calories per pint and less than 1 to 2 grams of sugar.

"The goal was simple: make the best-tasting frozen dessert possible," said Peter Rahal, Founder of David. "Then make it David: as much protein and as few calories as physically possible."

The initial lineup includes four flavors:

Cookie Dough: A creamy, slow-churned vanilla base with buttery depth, soft cookie dough chunks, chocolatey flakes, and dark chocolatey swirls. Buttery, dense, and indulgent. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint

Triple Peanut Butter: A creamy, slow-churned peanut butter base with peanut butter flakes and thick peanut butter ribbons. Roasted, bold, and nutty. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint

Triple Chocolate: A rich, velvety, fudgy chocolatey base with chocolatey flakes and smooth, glossy chocolatey swirls. Dark, dense, and decadent. 30g protein, 260 calories, 2g sugar per pint

Vanilla Bean: A creamy, slow-churned base studded with specks of vanilla bean. Rich, layered, and classic. 30g protein, 210 calories, <1g sugar per pint

The launch marks David's first expansion into frozen dessert and continues the brand's broader mission to rethink familiar foods through a protein-first lens.

To bring the product to life, David will open a limited-time summer ice cream shop at S10 Gym in the West Village, giving customers the chance to experience the new pints in person. The shop will serve the full frozen dessert lineup and will be open beginning June 5.

Available at davidprotein.com

$90 (6 pints)

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About David

David is a food company focused on creating products with the highest protein-per-calorie efficiency possible. Founded by Peter Rahal, David combines nutritional engineering with a distinct design sensibility to make protein products that are efficient, indulgent, and easy to incorporate into everyday life.

SOURCE David Protein