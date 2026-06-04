David Healy, President of Sun Life U.S., receives HELP Hero award from HELP USA

The award follows the recent $90 million investment, co-led by Sun Life U.S., in HELP USA's new women's homeless shelter in Brooklyn, N.Y. The investment was facilitated by SLC Management, Sun Life's asset management business. Sun Life U.S. also donated $25,000 to support healthy cooking classes for shelter residents.

"I'm honored to receive this award on behalf of Sun Life as we continue to look for new opportunities to invest in community-based initiatives," said Healy. "We see our investment portfolio as a way to broaden access to healthcare and support services, particularly in underserved areas. We're proud to have been one of the leading investors in HELP Women's Center in Brooklyn, and we are grateful to our partners at SLC for their expert guidance in facilitating meaningful investments."

The 200-bed facility is one of two gateways for single women seeking shelter in New York City. The trauma-informed care model provides comprehensive support services, including onsite medical care through a partner provider, mental health assessment, case work and housing support. Sun Life U.S. attended the shelter's ribbon cutting event in March.

"David's recognition as a HELP Hero represents the transformative partnerships between businesses and nonprofits that create tangible solutions," said Dan Lehman, President and CEO of HELP USA. "Sun Life's investment model demonstrates how strategic commitment translates into real impact for the people we serve."

The 2026 HELP Hero award recipients were celebrated at Tribeca 360 on Wednesday, June 3. The award recognizes outstanding leaders whose work has advanced solutions to homelessness and reshaped how services are delivered to people experiencing housing instability.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About HELP USA

For 40 years, HELP USA has worked to ensure that everyone has a place to call home. Serving nearly 600,000 individuals and families since its founding in 1986, the organization has provided shelter for people in crisis, built affordable housing, and strengthened communities through prevention and supportive services. Today, HELP USA addresses the root causes of homelessness at more than 70 sites across New York City and the country. For more information, visit www.helpusa.org.

Media Contacts:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

Samantha Conlan

HELP USA

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.