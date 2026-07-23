Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest present the 2026 Health Access Hero Awards

Awards include nonprofit grants and recognitions of individuals offering community-based oral health and diabetes programs

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., have announced this year's recipients of the Health Access Hero Awards. The honor recognizes nonprofit organizations and individual changemakers working to broaden access to health services and improve health outcomes for communities in need. The awards focus on Sun Life's and DentaQuest's key philanthropic priorities of oral health and diabetes care.

The 2026 Sun Life and DentaQuest Health Access Hero Aw Speed Speed

"Real progress in healthcare happens when people take action to remove the barriers that prevent individuals and families from getting the care they need," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "The Health Access Heroes are doing exactly that. Their work is expanding access, addressing health inequities, and improving outcomes in communities that are too often left behind. We are honored to celebrate their impact and support their ongoing efforts."

The Health Access Hero Awards operate through two pathways. Grants fuel innovative health and wellness programs at community organizations, while individual recognitions honor dedicated clinicians, activists, educators and program directors advancing health access in their regions. Each individual award recipient receives a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice, extending their impact even further. To date, the program has distributed more than $4,000,000 in grants and donations, and has recognized more than 130 health champions nationwide. Between grants and individual recognitions, $585,000 will be awarded this year.

Meet the 2026 Health Access Heroes Award winners:

Individual winners

Dr. Leonardo Marchini, DDS, Professor and Chair, University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics

Dr. Leonardo Marchini is a professor and chair of Preventive and Community Dentistry at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics. Dr. Marchini has worked to improve access to oral healthcare for frail, older adults and people with disabilities, through his leadership of the Geriatric and Special Needs Clinic. His comprehensive approach removes barriers such as limited mobility, transportation challenges and complex medical coordination needs. Through education, research and community partnerships, he has created a model that addresses the continuum of care from dental schools to clinical practice.

Dr. Steven Perlman, DDS, President, People Advocating for Optimal Health (PAOH)

Dr. Steven Perlman is president of PAOH, a clinical professor of Pediatric Dentistry at the Boston University Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and an adjunct professor, Division of Pediatric Dentistry, at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. For more than 50 years, Dr. Perlman has dedicated his career to improving oral health access for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). He founded the Special Olympics' Healthy Athlete program in 1993, now the largest public health program in the world for people with IDD and cofounded the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry in 2002 to advance medical-dental integration. His influence extends to national policy, with dental schools now requiring education on treating the IDD population.

Dr. Matthew Corcoran, M.D., Founder and President, Diabetes Training Camp Foundation

Dr. Matthew Corcoran founded the Diabetes Training Camp Foundation to address critical gaps in diabetes care through a combination of clinical expertise, experiential learning and peer support. Camp programming includes fitness coaching, nutrition guidance and mental health support, with offerings for both teens and adults as well. Founded in 2006, the week-long camps and virtual programming have reached over 700 participants with 100% reporting increased confidence in managing diabetes. Dr. Corcoran is also the medical director for Shore Physicians Group Endocrinology in New Jersey.

Dr. Paula Hill-Collins, DNP, Vice President and Clinical Director, The Health Wagon

As vice president and clinical director at The Health Wagon, Dr. Paula Hill-Collins oversees the delivery of mobile healthcare to over 28,000 patients annually across Central Appalachia. Dr. Hill-Collins oversaw the development of The Health Wagon's Integrative Comprehensive Care Collective Model and established a 10-chair dental clinic serving over 5,000 patients. She also created the region's first free pharmacy that has distributed over $3 million in medications since 2024. Dr. Hill-Collins has dedicated her career to expanding access to care in rural Appalachia, and created Davey's Back-to-School Shuffle, an annual outreach event in memory of her late son, that provides supplies and resources to children in need across Southwest Virginia.

Dr. Karyl Patten DDS, Dental Director, Whitefoord Health Center

Dr. Karyl Patten has been dental director at Whitefoord Health Center for more than two decades, establishing programs that deliver preventive and full-service dental care directly in schools and community health centers. Combining her expertise in dentistry, public health and health policy, she has dedicated her career to advancing oral health equity. She has also expanded oral health access for underserved children and families in East Atlanta through school-based and community dental clinics developed in partnership with Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Patten is an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Emory University and a clinical adjunct professor at the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Kyle Banks, Founder and CEO, Kyler Cares

After facing his own type 1 diabetes diagnosis and noticing the stark absence of diabetes resources for people of color, Kyle Banks founded Kyler Cares to improve health outcomes for people of color living with type 1 diabetes. Kyler Cares offers school-based programming, technology grants, case management, and the animated series Kyler Bear & Friends. Kyler Cares' school-based program in New York reached all five boroughs in its first semester, engaging 2,300+ school nurses and serving over 2,500 students with type 1 diabetes in low-income communities. Through partnerships with the NYC Department of Education, major diabetes clinics, the National Institutes of Health and Stanford University, Banks is expanding this model to Detroit and New Orleans.

Grant winners

University of Florida College of Dentistry, Mobile Dental Clinic, Gainesville, Fla.

$100,000

The University of Florida College of Dentistry operates a mobile dental clinic that seeks to remove barriers such as transportation challenges and provider shortages. It serves adults with special health care needs, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health disorders and complex medical conditions. The Health Access Hero Award grant will expand the clinic's capacity to operate two days per week, allowing the program to serve more patients and reduce treatment backlogs.

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), HAAM Dental Program, Austin, Texas

$100,000

HAAM was established over 20 years ago to help Austin-area musicians access affordable health, wellness and prevention services. HAAM's Dental Program expands access to preventive and basic restorative dental care for working musicians, DJs, and music teachers in Central Texas who otherwise lack access to dental insurance. Eligible musicians receive up to $600 for dental services through partnerships with more than 100 dental providers offering discounted rates. The Health Access Hero Award grant will enable approximately 150–200 musicians to access preventive or basic care and 5–10 to receive urgent or complex restorative interventions.

Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic, G.L.U.C.O.S.E. Initiative, Pontiac, Mich.

$100,000

Named for the humanitarian physician who provided care to patients at a homeless shelter, the Dr. Gary Burnstein Community Health Clinic is committed to providing access to healthcare for all those who need it. The G.L.U.C.O.S.E. (Guiding Lifestyle and Uninsured Community Outcomes through Support and Education) Initiative aims to improve health outcomes for uninsured individuals living with diabetes or prediabetes. The program combines glucose monitoring technology, advanced medications, nutrition and weight management education, digital health tools and coordinated care to help people better manage their diabetes and avoid major health complications. In its first year, the program will serve approximately 120 uninsured patients through a volunteer-driven free clinic serving all Michigan counties. The Health Access Hero Award grant will support continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, medications, education tools, laboratory testing and program evaluation to measure improvements in A1C levels and patient engagement.

Beverly Farm Foundation, On-site Dental Clinic, Godfrey, Ill.

$50,000

For 128 years, Beverly Farm Foundation has been offering safe, loving homes for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD), providing lifelong care and support to more than 250 individuals in a community with permanent homes, jobs and skills training, tailored dietary services, medical services, recreational activities and more. As part of this holistic approach, Beverly Farm's dental clinic provides on-campus dental care for adults with IDD who might otherwise face significant barriers to accessing dental services in traditional settings. The Health Access Hero Award grant will support clinical dental services, supplies, equipment and program coordination to ensure consistent access to preventive and restorative dental care.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Children's Community Health, Pittsburgh, Pa.

$50,000

UPMC Children's Community Health works with the hospital and other community partners to improve health outcomes, reduce health disparities and elevate quality of life for children and families in Pittsburgh. The UPMC Children's Community Health team is expanding its Brush, Book, Bed program, (which supports healthy routines by promoting daily brushing, reading, and consistent bedtimes,) by integrating oral health education with trusted pediatric care settings, family support centers, and community-based programming in underserved areas. The Health Access Hero Award will support the purchase and distribution of approximately 10,000 Brush, Book, Bed kits to about 4,000 families over two years. The kits include toothbrushes, toothpaste, brushing timers and bilingual children's books, helping to establish health habits early in life.

Dr. Genie's Kids, Before the Toothache: Integrating Oral Health and Medicine to Prevent Childhood Disease, Saint Louis, Mo.

$50,000

Dr. Genie's Kids aims to expose children to careers in healthcare by providing funding for mini-medical programs at school and community centers in underserved areas. The programs are hosted by Little Medical School, which uses STEM-based activities to show students what it's like to be a doctor, veterinarian, pharmacist or nurse. Before the Toothache is a physician-led program, combining hands-on dental education, mentorship, and care navigation for Medicaid-enrolled children ages 3-5 and their parents/caregivers in underserved St. Louis communities. The Health Access Hero Award grant will support program coordination, oral health kits and educational supplies, evaluation and data analysis, and implementation. The program expects to serve approximately 200 children annually with measurable increases in preventive care utilization.

Mama's Kitchen, Diabetes Nutrition Program, San Diego, Calif.

$25,000

Mama's Kitchen provides medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling to San Diego County residents facing malnutrition due to critical diseases such as HIV, heart disease, diabetes, kidney failure and cancer. The Health Access Hero Award grant will support the Diabetes Nutrition Program, funding food and supplies for more than 6,000 diabetes-tailored meals, as well as nutrition education sessions in clients' preferred languages. The program has delivered over 14 million meals since 1990.

Limitless Community Development, Food for Your Heart, Columbia, S.C.

$25,000

Limitless Community Development aims to improve access to knowledge, resources, and trusted guidance to help individuals and families find stability and success through education, housing support, youth programs and other community partnerships. Food for Your Heart addresses diabetes prevention and management for low-income residents in Richland County, South Carolina by providing weekly access to nutritious foods tailored to diabetes guidelines and structured nutrition education. The Health Access Hero Award grant will support procurement and distribution of medically appropriate foods, diabetes education, health monitoring supplies and connections to clinical care.

Telamon | TRC, Family Dental Wellness Program, Raleigh, N.C.

$25,000

Telamon works to disrupt the cycle of poverty by helping families achieve success through education, financial management skills, affordable housing and career pathways. The Family Dental Wellness Program supports children and their caregivers participating in Head Start and Early Head Start services across North Carolina, helping them build healthy oral hygiene habits and access preventive dental care. The Health Access Hero Award grant will provide support for oral hygiene kits, educational materials, caregiver coaching sessions and transportation assistance. The program will reach 772 families in underserved communities with goals to ensure children receive preventive dental care, complete follow-up visits, and establish or maintain a dental home.

For more information about the Sun Life | DentaQuest Health Access Hero Awards, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/our-community-involvement/health-access-heroes/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About DentaQuest

Sun Life U.S. Dental, which includes DentaQuest, is dedicated to improving the oral health of all through purpose-driven, outcomes-based solutions. We make dental benefits better for everyone through Preventistry® – an inclusive approach centered on preventive, quality care, expanded access and solutions built on valued relationships across the health care ecosystem. We manage dental and vision benefits for approximately 35 million Americans. For 30 years, we have delivered cost-effective benefit plans and services for employer groups, individuals, health plans, and government-sponsored dental programs. We are the largest Medicaid and CHIP dental benefits administrator in the U.S., by membership. We also support direct patient care through an expanding network of approximately 75 dental practices in underserved communities across the United States. Learn more about Sun Life U.S. Dental at sunlife.com/dental and dentaquest.com.

Media contact:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.