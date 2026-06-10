David Rio Joins Beecher Reagan as Managing Director

Former HIEC and PwC leader joins the retained executive search firm, strengthening its specialties in professional services and private equity-backed clients.

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, the retained executive search firm specializing in placing resilient leaders who accelerate growth in private equity and professional services, today announced that David Rio has joined as Managing Director, effective immediately. David will deepen the firm's work with consulting and technology-enabled services clients across publicly traded, private partnerships, and sponsor-backed companies.

Rio joins from HIEC, a global, European-headquartered search firm where he was instrumental in building the U.S. business. For over four years he led its U.S. mandates and brought significant growth across professional services, software and technology, and private equity clients.

"Beecher Reagan is a premier, specialty executive search platform with a level of service that's genuinely unmatched — it's an A-team, and a firm I've respected for as long as I've been in the business," said David. "My perspective comes from sitting on every side of the talent desk — as a consultant, an internal talent leader, and an external search advisor. Having lived the pressures our clients face, I'm uniquely positioned to help clients identify and hire leaders who will accelerate growth in today's shifting landscape."

That vantage point is rare in search. Before HIEC, Rio spent nearly seven years at PwC, co-leading experienced-hire recruitment across its consulting industries before moving into executive search. In addition to his executive search expertise, David brings extensive business acumen to the clients Beecher Reagan serves.

"David is a great addition, who will do nothing but strengthen our capabilities and the client experience we deliver," said Clark Beecher, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Beecher Reagan. "He spent years building HIEC's U.S. business, and as a senior talent leader at PwC, he comes directly from the industries we serve. He deepens our bench in consulting and doubles down in technology-enabled services — exactly where our clients need us most."

Rio's arrival reflects Beecher Reagan's continued focus on its core specialties and its commitment to pairing every client with a seasoned partner who has lived the business firsthand.

About Beecher Reagan

Founded in 2009, Beecher Reagan is the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in private equity, consulting, business services, and technology services. With more than 1,500 successful executive placements, a 99% completion rate, and an industry-leading 93% 36-month retention rate, the firm leverages its deep network and industry expertise to connect world-class executives with organizations seeking rapid growth and sustained results. Learn more at beecherreagan.com.

SOURCE Beecher Reagan