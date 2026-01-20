Beecher Reagan Promotes Scott Ratliff to Partner, Recognizing Firmwide Growth and Commercial Leadership

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, a retained executive search firm specializing in placing resilient leaders who drive growth in private equity and professional services, today announced the promotion of Scott Ratliff to Partner, recognizing his outsized impact on the firm's culture, growth, and excellence in client service since joining in 2022.

Since his arrival at Beecher Reagan, Ratliff has played a central role in translating the firm's long-term vision into a scalable business development culture. He has built and led a multi-functional shared services team that leverages AI, modern technology tools, and process innovation to expand market presence, increase productivity, and give the firm's production teams more time to focus on high-value client and candidate work.

As a result of Ratliff's leadership, Beecher Reagan has delivered year-over-year growth in both sales and search delivery every year since his arrival, while maintaining the firm's reputation for quality, precision, and Partner-led execution in the professional services and private equity markets.

"Scott's promotion to Partner is both well-earned and strategic," said Clark Beecher, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Beecher Reagan. "Scott has fundamentally changed the commercial culture of Beecher Reagan since he joined. He took our vision and built the infrastructure, culture, and discipline required to scale it. His focus and excellence in private equity and commercial leadership have enabled us to serve more clients and strengthen the long-term resiliency of the firm."

In his expanded role as Partner, Ratliff will continue to drive practice growth, lead executive-level search engagements, and oversee the shared services function that supports the entire strategic talent platform made up by Beecher Reagan, Kinavic Leadership Acceleration, and Beecher Reagan Capital.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the trust of our team and the opportunity that our leadership has provided me," said Scott Ratliff. "Beecher Reagan has always had a clear focus and point of view on the professional services and private equity market, and I've enjoyed building a team to further turn that perspective into opportunity. Becoming a Partner is both an honor and a commitment to continue building something enduring."

Ratliff's promotion reflects Beecher Reagan's long-standing philosophy of recognizing leaders who create firm-wide impact and who actively shape the firm's future. He joins the firm's Partner group alongside Tim Reagan, Clark Beecher, Mo Captan, and Raj Kapoor.

