DAVID WEEKLEY HOMES ANNOUNCES 2026 NATIONAL PREFERRED PARTNERS

HOUSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, is pleased to announce the winners of its 22nd annual National Preferred Partner Survey. The award recognizes field and manufacturing partners who have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by the home builder's supplier evaluation platform. This comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

"At David Weekley Homes, we're thankful to work alongside National Preferred Partners who continually go above and beyond," said John Schiegg, Vice President of Purchasing and Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. "Their commitment to quality products and services helps us fulfill our brand promise of delivering the best in design, choice and service to our customers."

Every year, David Weekley Homes awards the preferred partners who exceeded expectations the previous year. The following 13 manufacturer partners are recognized as National Preferred Partners:

Cosentino

DuPont Performance Building Solutions

Eaton Corporation

GAF

James Hardie

Johns Manville Moen Incorporated

Owens Corning

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Trane

Weyerhaeuser/Trus Joist

Zurn PEX

For the category honoring field partners as National Preferred Partners, the following 14 are recognized:

84 Lumber

ABC Supply Interiors

Acme Brick Company

Builder's FirstSource

Eagle Point Solutions

Ferguson

Foundation Building Materials

HomeTeam Pest Defense Installed Building Products

Lanehart Electrical/ Lighting Connection

McCoy's Building Supply

QXO

Seybro Doors and Weathership Co. Inc.

SRS Distribution Inc.

The National Preferred Partner Survey format consists of two questions with a 1-to-5 rating system for partners and is sent to David Weekley Homes team members who are currently doing business with them in their market. When the partners receive their quarterly results, they are shown how they rank amongst National Preferred Partners in their industry as well as the contact information for each David Weekley Homes team member who completed an evaluation for them.

The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among all established trade partners and their channel partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award.

A total of 117 companies were evaluated this year, and 23% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner. Many companies who partner with David Weekley Homes have been recognized as a National Preferred Partner multiple times, including Weyerhaeuser/Trus Joint.

"Throughout our 50 years as a company, our National Preferred Partners have offered the expertise and insight that help bring our homebuyers' dream homes to life," Schiegg said. "In 2025, Weyerhaeuser/Trus Joint continued to elevate that standard and played a pivotal role in the success of David Weekley Homes."

In addition, Foundation Building Materials is a first-time recipient of the National Preferred Partner award.

"Consistently delivering high quality homes begins with exceptional trade partners. We're proud to grant the distinction of National Preferred Partner to Foundation Building Materials for contributing to our customers' outstanding homebuying experience."

David Weekley Homes is proud to recognize these National Preferred Partners and is committed to building exemplary supply partnerships throughout the home building industry and beyond.

To learn more about David Weekley Homes, visit www.DavidWeekleyHomes.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 20 times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 130,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at https://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

SOURCE David Weekley Homes