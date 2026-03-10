DAVID WEEKLEY HOMES MARKS 50 YEARS AS A PEOPLE-FIRST HOMEBUILDER

Company reflects on five decades in business across 19 markets

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Weekley Homes celebrates 50 years of homebuilding in 2026. Founded in Houston in 1976 by 23-year-old David Weekley, the company has grown into one of the nation's largest privately held home builders, with operations spanning 19 markets across 13 states and more than 1,780 team members who have delivered over 130,000 homes.

For over five decades, the Houston-based company has delivered dream homes across the nation, guided by a culture that places people at the center of every decision. That commitment shapes home design, defines the customer experience and drives its purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives for its team, customers and communities.

"Reaching 50 years is a reflection of the extraordinary people who make up David Weekley Homes," said Chairman and Founder David Weekley. "From the beginning, our commitment has been people first – our customers, our team members and our community. As we look to the future, we remain focused on customer service, innovation and creating spaces where families can thrive for generations to come."

"Fifty years in business reflects the strength of our team and the trust our customers place in us," said Chief Executive Officer Jay Brown. "We put our team first, build quality homes, serve our customers and invest in our communities. That foundation has supported our growth for five decades, and it will continue to guide us into the future."

Throughout its 50-year history, David Weekley Homes has achieved numerous milestones and industry firsts. Early in its history, David Weekley Homes pioneered LifeDesignSM, an innovative approach to home design centered on natural light, sight lines, traffic flow and everyday functionality.

The company's culture of caring has earned national recognition, including 19 appearances on Fortune magazine's list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Weekley was also the first builder in the nation to receive the prestigious Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year."

Giving back remains central to the company's purpose. Through its philanthropic CARE program and the Dovetail Impact Foundation, more than $400 million has been donated to worthy causes over the last 30 years.

"For 50 years, we've stayed true to our purpose of building dreams and enhancing lives," said Weekley. "And that commitment continues to guide is into the future."

