DaVita Announces New Value-Based Partnership with Humana to Expand Care for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

More than 10,000 members will get added support aimed at delaying or preventing dialysis and reducing hospitalizations

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today announced a new value-based care agreement to deliver comprehensive, coordinated care to Humana Medicare Advantage members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3B–5.

Launched July 1, this partnership builds on the organizations' long-standing collaboration in end stage kidney disease and expands earlier into the disease journey, when intervention can have the greatest impact.

As the healthcare system aims for more impactful, value-based, preventive care, DaVita continues to lead in managing complex chronic conditions earlier. Through DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (DaVita IKC), patients receive coordinated, whole-person care that addresses the interconnected nature of cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health — reducing fragmentation and avoidable hospital admissions.

"We are in a therapeutic revolution across kidney care where upstream interventions are helping to reshape patient outcomes," said Dr. Sonia Samagh, national medical director for DaVita IKC. "Through our partnership with Humana, we are deploying advanced care that treats the whole patient, preserves kidney function and serves as a central hub for managing comorbid conditions affecting kidney health."

This model builds upon the experience of DaVita's extensive network of 3,000 value-based nephrologist partners. Through continued collaboration and innovation alongside these specialists, DaVita aims to drive deeper patient engagement, impactful clinical outcomes and an unmatched care experience.

The partnership will serve more than 10,000 patients.

Intervening Earlier in Disease Progression

The program focuses on CKD patients beginning at a pivotal point when kidney decline often accelerates but remains underdiagnosed or undertreated. By engaging patients earlier and more consistently, the model is designed to stabilize kidney function and slow disease progression.

Closing Gaps in Care for Patients with Complex Conditions

Not every patient can avoid kidney failure, despite the best clinical interventions. When that happens, advanced and coordinated care helps patients prepare for the next stage of their health journey through early education, advance care planning and coordinated support. Patients receive guidance on treatment options, including home dialysis and kidney transplantation, and are supported by an interdisciplinary care team that helps address barriers to care such as nutrition, transportation and mental health needs, enabling a smoother transition and better patient experience.

"The kidneys are often an early indicator that something else is happening systemically within the body. To truly care for the kidneys, we must uncover and address those underlying health issues," said Dr. Samagh. "When we do this, we can work to preserve kidney function, support reduced hospitalizations and enhance patients' quality of life."

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a healthcare provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey — from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of June 30, 2026, DaVita served approximately 298,500 patients at 3,266 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,671 centers were located in the United States and 595 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contacts

DaVita Newsroom

[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita