Daxko acquires FitnessForce, broadening its global fitness software portfolio

FitnessForce is purpose-built for operators running multiple locations, multiple brands, and multiple geographies. It delivers the local payments, biometric access, tax compliance, WhatsApp-native communications, AI-powered insights, and franchise economics those operators need on day one. The acquisition strengthens Daxko's position in the regions, driving global fitness growth and broadens a customer-oriented portfolio that now serves every type of fitness and community wellness organization.

Operators can deploy FitnessForce as a complete platform out of the box or use it headlessly, building their own member and staff experiences on its 1,100+ APIs and integrating the rest of their technology stack. AI-powered insights and automation surface the leads most likely to convert, flag members at risk of leaving, and give leadership the answers it needs without writing queries. Franchise economics are native to the platform: royalty visibility, automated collection across franchisees and master franchisees, and clean cross-border billing. Depth of reporting, integrated sales and CRM workflows, and software that staff learn fast and use willingly round out the enterprise-level control and governance that franchisors and owned multi-location enterprises require to run at scale.

"Fitness is exploding globally, with much of that growth being led by multi-location and franchise groups who need a platform that extends with them. FitnessForce was purpose-built for how those operators actually run," said Jeff VanDixhorn, chief executive officer at Daxko. "It is a modern, API-first, headless platform with local capabilities, AI-powered insights and automation, and franchise economics. With FitnessForce, Daxko's fitness management portfolio serves every type of fitness and community wellness organization — from boutique studios and global franchises to large health clubs and mission-driven community centers — with purpose-built platforms designed for how they operate and grow."

Daxko's platform lineup includes Daxko Exercise for boutique fitness, trainers, and coaches; Daxko Club Automation, Daxko CSI, and Daxko Motionsoft for fitness clubs and multipurpose facilities; Daxko FitnessForce for global, multi-location, and franchise operators; Daxko Operations for nonprofit community organizations, and Daxko Zen Planner for martial arts. The strategy gives operators the right platform for how they run their business, backed by shared Daxko investments in enterprise-grade security and compliance, payments, data, marketing automation, and AI.

The FitnessForce team joins Daxko in key roles across go-to-market and engineering. Founders Hadi Curtay and Quaid Jawadwala will help lead Daxko's expansion in the markets where FitnessForce has built its position and contributes to the engineering and product capabilities that serve operators globally.

"Joining Daxko is the right next step for our customers, our team, and the markets we serve," said Hadi Curtay, formerly FitnessForce CEO and now Daxko managing director and vice president of global fitness. "We built FitnessForce for operators where the standard playbook does not work. Daxko brings the scale, the resources, and the global infrastructure to accelerate what we deliver. Our customers get more, and the regions we serve get a partner committed to long-term investment in how they run and grow their businesses."

This acquisition follows Daxko's October 2025 acquisition of Exercise.com which extended the portfolio to serve the full range of boutique fitness brick-and-mortar and online operators and fitness programming influencers, from independent studios to hybrid and personal training models. Combined with Club Automation's strength in mid-market fitness and multipurpose clubs and FitnessForce's leadership at the high end of operator scale, Daxko now offers the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of purpose-built platforms — from boutique studios and trainers, to mid-market clubs, to the largest franchisors and owned multi-location enterprises operating in the markets where global fitness growth is happening.

About Daxko

Daxko powers the business of health and wellness through purpose-built software, payments, and data solutions. Its platforms serve fitness, wellness, and community organizations across more than 55 countries, enabling operators to deliver better experiences to their members and run stronger businesses.

About FitnessForce

FitnessForce is a modern, API-first membership management platform with headless capabilities, purpose-built for multi-location, franchise, and international fitness operators. The platform serves customers across 12 countries and three continents, with leadership in the world's fastest-growing fitness markets and anchor relationships with leading global fitness franchise brands expanding across international markets.

SOURCE Daxko