Daxko Broadens Boutique Fitness Market Offering with Acquisition of Exercise.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the leading software and integrated payments provider in the health and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Exercise.com, a proven fitness management platform trusted by thousands of studios, coaches, and personal trainers worldwide.

The acquisition advances Daxko's strategy to serve fitness entrepreneurs across every business model—boutique, hybrid, and online—by combining scale, innovation, and data-driven insight. By uniting Daxko's infrastructure and market reach with Exercise.com's innovation and boutique market depth, the company is creating more ways for fitness entrepreneurs and their members to thrive.

"This acquisition reinforces our commitment to serving fitness businesses of every size and model, from independent studios to multi-location clubs," said Jeff VanDixhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Daxko. "Exercise.com's proven platform and team align perfectly with our strategy to help fitness organizations thrive while improving the lives of the people and communities they serve."

Exercise.com will continue delivering the same trusted platform, team, and customer experience, now backed by Daxko's resources and expertise to accelerate innovation and scale.

"The future of boutique fitness belongs to the platforms that help owners run smarter, connect deeper, and grow faster," said Joel Ohman, Founder and CEO of Exercise.com. "We've built a strong foundation for that vision, and joining Daxko, a recognized leader in fitness, gives us the reach, resources, and go to market strength to take it further—bringing more value to fitness professionals and their members."

Together, the two companies will connect coaching, operations, and payments into a single, data-driven ecosystem that helps fitness businesses measure results and grow faster.

"Exercise.com has created an exceptional platform that serves the evolving needs of boutique fitness businesses," said Aldor H. Delp, President of Boutique Fitness at Daxko. "With Daxko's reach and investment, we'll help this technology scale faster and deliver even greater impact for studios, coaches, and hybrid fitness models."

Building on the recent integrations of Vision and ARC, this acquisition reinforces Daxko's strategy to unify and strengthen the fitness technology ecosystem. Together, these moves reflect Daxko's commitment to creating a seamless network of solutions that help fitness businesses grow, operate efficiently, and make a lasting impact in their communities.

Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Exercise.com.

