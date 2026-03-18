DayTraders.com Launches Straight to Live Evaluations, Expanding Its Futures Funding Program for Traders Seeking a Direct Path to Live Capital

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DayTraders.com today announced the launch of Straight to Live Evaluations, or S2L, a new futures funding program built to give traders a more direct route to live capital. The program is designed to evaluate traders in live market conditions and move qualified participants into live funded accounts, strengthening the company's position in the growing Futures Prop Firms market.

Future(s) Trading Technology Speed Speed

The announcement marks an expansion of DayTraders.com's broader futures prop funding lineup and reflects rising demand for evaluation models that emphasize execution, risk control and operational readiness. Rather than routing traders through a simulated funded stage, S2L is positioned as a streamlined futures funding program for traders who want a clearer path from evaluation to live trading.

With S2L, DayTraders.com is targeting active futures traders, industry media and market observers following changes in how Futures Prop Firms structure access to firm capital. The company said the program is intended to align trader advancement with measurable performance standards in real market conditions, while keeping the public message focused on process, discipline and responsible growth.

Concise Summary

Straight to Live Evaluations adds a direct-to-live option to the DayTraders.com futures prop funding portfolio.





The S2L model is built around live market evaluation and advancement into live funded accounts for qualified traders.





The launch supports DayTraders.com's broader positioning in futures prop funding and the wider Futures Prop Firms category.

"S2L was built for traders who want a more direct path to live capital. We want the conversation around futures prop funding to move beyond speed alone and toward structure, execution and risk control in real market conditions."

Kha-Yen Bataineh, director of operations at DayTraders.com

"Many traders are looking for a futures funding program that feels more aligned with live performance from the start. Straight to Live Evaluations gives us a clearer way to identify traders who can operate with discipline when real conditions are in front of them."

Garrett Russell, director of risk at DayTraders.com

Background

DayTraders.com has publicly positioned itself as a futures trading company focused on trader tools, education, support and capital access. The company says it has developed technology used by funding companies and is building a global trading community supported by proprietary tools and operational infrastructure.

The launch of S2L expands that message by giving journalists and market participants a clearer example of how the company is approaching futures funding program design at a time when competition among Futures Prop Firms continues to evolve.

SOURCE DayTraders.com